Marylebone Village gets ready to light up for Christmas

Kicking off the festive celebrations in true London style, Marylebone Village is getting ready to celebrate with its annual Christmas lights switch-on and Merry Marylebone event.

On Wednesday 12 November 2025, from 3–8pm, the village will transform into a festive wonderland for the whole family. Marylebone High Street will be pedestrinised, and visitors can enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with seasonal activities, including local market stalls, Christmassy craft workshops, late-night shopping offers and much more.

Devonshire Street will once again be the focal point of the festivities, where the main stage will welcome a lineup of live music and local school choir performances throughout the afternoon, as BBC Broadcaster and local resident Jo Good returns as the host of the much-loved Christmas light switch-on extravaganza.

Jo will be joined onstage by a special celebrity guest (soon-to-be announced) who will be pushing the button to illuminate the village at 6pm. The evening promises a range of immersive and fun festive activities throughout the village; from Santa’s Grotto, the ever-popular festive tombola, to a Ferris Wheel and fairground rides. The artisan market stalls will offer hearty street–food dishes, festive delicacies, and craft and fashion pieces – perfect for Christmas shopping.

The lights themselves are a festive highlight. With sustainability at the forefront, the display is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles and produces 95% lower consumption than conventional lighting. This mindful approach ensures a dazzling display that's both beautiful and environmentally responsible.

This year’s event will be in support of local charity The Marylebone Project, which provides life-changing help for homeless women and is the largest and longest-running centre of its kind in the UK.

More Merry Marylebone activities will be announced in due course. For more information and the full event schedule please check the website MaryleboneVillage.com and look for updates across all social media channels: MaryleboneVillage.com @MaryleboneVillage #MerryMarylebone

