Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal: UK’s favourite festive movie lines revealed

The Home Alone Experience

“Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal!” – the iconic line from Christmas classic Home Alone 2 has been named as Brits favourite festive film quote of all time.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The quote, from the second instalment in the Home Alone collection, featured in the fictional gangster movie “Angels with Even Filthier Souls”, that Kevin McCallister watches as he tries to outfox the Wet Bandit burglars.

“Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings” from It’s A Wonderful Life, and “God bless us, every one” from A Christmas Carol were also ranked highly. The poll of 2000 British adults was commissioned by Disney+, where the Home Alone collection is available now to stream, to celebrate the launch of The Home Alone Experience, which opens in London this month.

Britain’s Top 10 Favourite Christmas Movie Quotes:

“Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal” – Home Alone 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings” – It’s A Wonderful Life

“God bless us, every one” – A Christmas Carol

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear” – Elf

“Welcome to the party, pal!” – Die Hard

“Faith is believing in things when common sense tells you not to” – Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

“To me, you are perfect” – Love Actually

“I made my family disappear!” Home Alone

“It’s true, wherever you find love it feels like Christmas” – The Muppet Christmas Carol

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe Christmas doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more” – How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The research of 2,000 British adults, commissioned by Disney+ ahead of the opening of The Home Alone Experience - an immersive experience inspired by the film, which is available to stream on Disney+ - reveals that two thirds (65%) of respondents are likely to re-watch their favourite Christmas movies annually. On average, Brits are watching them almost three times each year, which over a lifetime could equate to a staggering 179* rewatches of some holiday classics.

Three quarters (77%) of those polled confessed to watching festive films before December, with a surprising 39% admitting they’re happy to watch them all year-round, clearly looking to spread that festive joy well beyond the season.

With almost half (46%) of Brits able to quote scenes from their favourite Christmas movie verbatim, it’s no wonder these films hold a special place in the nation’s hearts. Four in five (80%) believe watching Christmas movies enhances your Christmas spirit, with respondents saying they evoke feelings of happiness (46%), nostalgia (45%), and comfort (36%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly a quarter (24%) of respondents agreed movie watching is their favourite part of the season, with almost a third (32%) saying it’s the activity that most gets them feeling festive.

From Cards to Captures: The Rise of Festive Photoshoots

The study also delved into other cherished holiday traditions, with exchanging Secret Santa gifts (32%), wearing festive clothing like a Christmas jumper or pyjamas (32%) and festive baking (28%) all among the top activities.

Sharing festive photos on social media is also a rising trend, with a quarter (24%) of Brits having participated in a festive photoshoot with friends and family, and over a fifth of Brits (22%) donning matching pyjamas or jumpers for the occasion.

This trend is particularly popular among younger generations, who are ditching traditional Christmas cards in favour of sharing festive snaps online. Among 18-34-year-olds, over a third (36%) say they’ve shared seasonal social media photos with friends or family instead of a traditional Christmas card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Home Alone Experience: Festive Favourite Set to Come to Life

Disney+ is launching The Home Alone Experience in London this month, an immersive experience inspired by the iconic Christmas movie, available to stream on Disney+. Guests can capture shareable moments in three incredible set recreations inspired by the classic McCallister home, including the hallway, living room and bedroom.

For fans of the movie, this experience brings Home Alone to life in stunning detail, reminding you why it has become a Christmas classic. Every corner offers a unique photo opportunity to capture memories as timeless as the movie itself, whether you're standing on the famous staircase, walking through the hallway, placing a bauble on the Christmas tree, or posing beside the four-poster bed and cosy furnishings.

A photographer will be on hand in each room with a roaming photo booth, ensuring visitors leave with endless, unforgettable moments to share with friends and family this Christmas. Find out more at: www.disneytickets.co.uk/thehomealoneexperience

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disney+ is available from £4.99 per month – with no hidden costs and the ability to cancel anytime. No matter how you celebrate this festive season, Disney+ has plenty to keep everyone entertained with something for everyone to watch, adding new TV series, blockbuster movies and exclusive Originals throughout the year under its six brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star. With a library of entertainment spanning everything from documentaries to critically acclaimed drama, and comedy to classic animation, customers can enjoy everything from the complete collections of “Home Alone” and "Die Hard" to "The Santa Clauses."

Robust parental controls ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for everyone in the family. Subscribers can set access limits on mature content and create PIN-protected profiles alongside the already existing Junior Mode profiles to give parents and guardians peace of mind.