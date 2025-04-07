Mexican and South American restaurant Las Iguanas announce biggest-ever menu refresh with vibrant flavours, exciting offers and fan-favourite dishes

Las Iguanas new menu

Las Iguanas, the UK’s home of bold Mexican and South American cuisine, is launching its most ambitious menu overhaul yet.

The popular restaurant is introducing a fresh lineup of mouthwatering dishes, bringing back long-lost favourites, and unveiling a brand-new rhythm of the week packed with exciting offers.

The new menu, launching on April 8, is designed to celebrate the fresh, exotic flavours that have made Las Iguanas a firm favourite for over 30 years.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or a first-time visitor, there’s something for everyone, from sharing tapas with friends to indulging in a hearty Latin American classic or sipping on Las Iguanas’ legendary cocktails.

Tapas takes centre stage, making Las Iguanas the perfect place to meet, chat, and explore flavours inspired by the vibrant streets of Brazil, Mexico, and beyond. We see the return of the viral £15 bottomless tapas deal which flooded Tiktok in January of this year.

Guests can enjoy a selection of small plates, including new and improved nachos with freshly made guacamole, cheesy quesadillas, fiery patatas bravas, the return of the popular Pao de Queijo cheese dough balls, and a range of exciting new South American-inspired dishes.

For those who have been waiting for the return of old favourites, the much-loved Xinxim curry is making a comeback, along with other long-requested classics.

With this menu relaunch, Las Iguanas is also redefining its dining experience and re-establishing itself as a must-visit destination for all ages, where great food, a lively atmosphere, and handcrafted cocktails create unforgettable moments.

The new refresh also introduces unbeatable offers, including every day legendary 2-for-1 cocktails now available from 3pm-6pm and 9pm-close, Bottomless Tapas for just £15 Sunday to Thursday, and a weekday Lunch Menu offering a classic main and a drink for just £10.

Bottomless Brunch is still available to book every day until 3pm, and students can enjoy an extended Bottomless Brunch every Wednesday until 9pm.

To celebrate the relaunch, Las Iguanas is offering fans the chance to be among the first to experience the new menu. From March 17, guests can enter via the website and social channels to win one of 10 £100 vouchers. Additionally, from April 8- May 29, My Iguanas app users and newsletter subscribers can enjoy £20 off their entire bill when spending £50 or more on food and drink (excluding Easter weekend).

Las Iguanas has been bringing the vibrant flavours of Mexico and South America to the UK since opening its first restaurant in Bristol in 1991. Known for its colourful murals, upbeat music, and warm hospitality, the restaurant continues to be a go-to destination for those seeking bold flavours, great company, and unforgettable experiences.

For more information, visit lasiguanas.co.uk.