As autumn paints the landscape with warm hues, it's the perfect time to embrace the outdoors and immerse yourself in nature's beauty. October invites us to explore vibrant pumpkin patches, where the air is crisp, and the scenery is bursting with colour.

With this in mind, the houseplant experts at Beards & Daisies gathered data on Instagram followers and hashtags for the most picturesque pumpkin patches in England to visit this year. They combined these figures to calculate a final score for each patch, with the highest score indicating the most Instagrammable location.

Top 10 Most Instagrammable Pumpkin Patches to Visit This October 2024

Cotswold Farm Park, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire Coming in at number one with 51,000 Instagram followers and 11,300 hashtags (62,300) is Cotswold Farm Park, offering unbeatable countryside views perfect for pumpkin picking. Beyond pumpkin picking, the park lets you meet rare breed animals and explore interactive exhibits. For a truly unique experience, hop on a tractor ride, or snap a few candid shots while enjoying the café’s locally sourced seasonal dishes—ideal for a day filled with cosy autumn vibes and Insta-worthy moments.

Tulleys Farm, Crawley, West Sussex In second place is Tulleys Farm with an Instagram score of 42,300 (18,900 Instagram followers and 23,400 hashtags), Tulleys Farm is a must for autumn lovers and Instagrammers alike. The vibrant pumpkin patch is just the start. The farm’s famous ‘Pumpkin Nights’ lets you pick pumpkins by moonlight, enjoy live music, and indulge in street food or cocktails at the new pumpkin bar. The twinkling lights, festive atmosphere, and live entertainment ensure your photos will stand out. And don’t forget their epic Shocktober Fest, a top pick for those wanting to mix pumpkin picking with a thrill.

Garsons Farm, Esher, Surrey Third on the list is Garsons Farm which scores 27,400. Garsons Farm boasts 17,000 Instagram followers and 10,400 hashtags. Set against lush green backdrops, this expansive pumpkin patch is a dream for nature-filled photography. It’s also a pick-your-own paradise, where you can harvest everything from apples to sunflowers—perfect for that farm-to-table feel. After snapping your shots, head to their award-winning farm shop or treat yourself to seasonal dishes in the restaurant to complete the perfect autumn day.

Priory Farm, Redhill, Surrey Fourth is Priory Farm which scores 24,200 (19,200 Instagram followers and 5,000 hashtag). The peaceful setting and charming pumpkin patch make it an Instagram hotspot for capturing cosy, countryside shots. But there’s more to it than meets the eye—explore their Discovery Walk, a nature trail filled with enchanting woodlands, or try out their family-friendly Halloween Trail, offering plenty of photo opportunities.

Cammas Hall, Hertfordshire, Essex Coming in fifth is Cammas Hall in Hertfordshire, Essex. Cammas Hall offers picturesque fields perfect for autumn photography. The combination of pumpkin patches and a maize maze makes it an autumn favourite. After your photo session, relax at the tea room, serving homemade cakes, or try your hand at a pumpkin carving workshop for a fun, interactive experience.

Crockford Bridge Farm, Addlestone, Surrey In sixth place, we have Crockford Bridge Farm. With 15,400 Instagram followers and 1,000 hashtags, Crockford Bridge Farm scores 16,400, offering a beautiful pumpkin patch that’s perfect for autumn. This farm takes it a step further with their Pumpkin Festival, where you can carve pumpkins, enjoy street food, and even watch films at their pop-up outdoor cinema. It's the ultimate seasonal experience, with plenty of Insta-worthy moments, from food to pumpkins galore.

Pumpkin Picking Village, Chelmsford, Essex Seventh on our list is Pumpkin Picking Village. With a combined score of 13,000 (12,000 followers and 1,000 hashtags), Pumpkin Picking Village in Chelmsford is a top spot for seasonal snapshots. Their rustic pumpkin fields and vibrant village backdrop make for stunning autumn photography. On weekends, they host pumpkin festivals with hay bales, farm animals, and pumpkin-themed games—a fun addition that adds extra charm to your Instagram content and day out.

Cobbs Farm, Maldon, Essex Eighth is Cobbs Farm in Maldon, Essex. The Farm has 12,000 Instagram followers and 500 hashtags, scores 12,500 and offers more than just pumpkins. This farm is a paradise for pumpkin picking, surrounded by beautiful landscapes and a bustling farm shop filled with fresh produce. You can even participate in pumpkin carving or autumn wreath-making workshops.

Hatters Farm, Bishops Stortford, Essex Ninth place goes to Hatters Farm with a score of 11,000. With 10,000 Instagram followers and 1,000 hashtags, Hatters Farm offers a rustic and relaxed atmosphere. Their tractor-pulled trailer rides through pumpkin fields give you a vintage twist on your autumn day out, and their on-site pumpkin pizza—yes, pumpkin pizza!—is an Instagrammable foodie delight you’ll want to show off. It’s a cosy, down-to-earth farm experience perfect for a day out pumpkin picking.

Foxes Farm Produce, Colchester, Essex Rounding out the list at number ten is Foxes Farm Produce in Colchester, Essex, also scoring 11,000. With 10,000 Instagram followers and 1,000 hashtags, this farm’s friendly, family-focused atmosphere and scenic pumpkin patch provide a great backdrop for capturing autumn memories.