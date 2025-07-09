Mote Park Outdoor Adventure now open for summer family fun

Mote Park Outdoor Adventure

Mote Park Outdoor Adventure is now open for the summer season, offering families the perfect way to keep children entertained during the weekends and school holidays.

The adventure park features a range of exciting attractions, including Dino Golf, now extended to a full 18-hole mini course, a 32ft climbing wall, plus the Sky Trail, a dual-level high ropes attraction, which reaches heights of up to 32ft! Visitors can finish off their day at the Adventure Café, the ideal spot for snacks and refreshments.

James Reynolds, Contract Manager for the Maidstone Leisure Trust, which runs Mote Park Outdoor Adventure in partnership with Serco Leisure, said:

“We’re excited to welcome families back for another fantastic summer season! It’s a brilliant way to get outdoors, stay active and make memories. We also offer private group bookings when we’re not open to the public, perfect for a team building day or a school outing.

“Our Mini Dino Golf now offers 18 holes of family fun, and of course features our very own dinosaur, Iggy. Our climbing attractions are great ways for youngsters and their parents to get active, while improving strength, stamina and co-ordination!”

Mote Park Outdoor Adventure is currently open on weekends and will be during the school holidays until 28th September 2025. For more information and to book, visit: https://www.moteparkadventure.com/

Mote Park Outdoor Adventure is managed by the Maidstone Leisure Trust in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Maidstone Borough Council.