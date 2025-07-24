Motoring milestones set for H&H’s July Buxton auction

A 1935 Rolls-Royce 20/25 ‘Sports Enclosed Limousine’ by Hooper, delivered new to a former reigning King of Siam will also attract interest.

A chassis number one Lotus, and a Rolls-Royce fit for a king, are among the highlights going under the hammer with H&H Classics at its Pavilion Sale in Buxton.

The auction on Wednesday, July 30 contains more than 130 classic, collector and performance motorcars with a combined estimated value of £2.2 million.

Admirers of the Norfolk-based sports car manufacturer Lotus will have their eyes firmly focused on a very special 1975 Lotus Eclat 520, proven as Eclat chassis number 1 with a Lotus Certificate of Provenance to corroborate.

Officially recognised as the first production Eclat, it is one of only 15 with the vertical rear bulkhead, larger boot and smaller rear seats, and is estimated at £14,000-£18,000.

The most valuable lot being offered is a 1950 Healey Silverstone D-Type, exhaustively restored by marque specialist Warren Kennedy and estimated at £110,000-£130,000.

A 1935 Rolls-Royce 20/25 ‘Sports Enclosed Limousine’ by Hooper, delivered new to HRH Prince Prajadhipok, formerly King Rama VII of Siam, is another car sure to attract a lot of interest.

It is presented in attractive condition, with original fittings including bumpers, wheel discs and twin spare wheels. With a guide price of £12,000-£15,000, it is offered as a straightforward and rewarding project.

James McWilliam, sales manager at H&H Classics, said: “Having a chassis number one Lotus in our Buxton auction is incredibly exciting. It’s a wonderful example and has covered just 101 miles since a comprehensive restoration.”

“Meanwhile, luxurious motoring from a bygone era is fantastically represented by the 1935 Rolls-Royce with royal connections. It is an important survivor and is supplied with a healthy history file.”

It is one of only c.104 Silverstone examples produced and is entered from The Loch Lomond Collection, which is made up of excellent examples of predominantly 1950s, 60s and 70s classics.

In the meantime, low-mileage examples being auctioned include a remarkable 1999 BMW Z3M Coupe with a mere 650 miles on the clock, equivalent to just 25 miles driven on average each year. It is described as ‘one of the best, rarest and most original 26-year-old BMWs in existence’ and is estimated at £55,000-£65,000.

Enthusiasts looking for raw power can bid for a 1995 Nissan Skyline R33 GT-R, given a guide price of £50,000-£60,000. It is powered by an immense 2.6-litre twin-turbocharged HKS ‘high deck’ straight-six, examples of which have been tuned to 1100bhp, driving all four wheels via the desirable five-speed manual transmission.

Returning to homegrown classics and a meticulously maintained 1962 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 Roadster has been estimated at £80,000-£100,000.

A desirable ‘home market’ example, which was mechanically refreshed in 2013 and has been regularly maintained for more than 40 years, it is presented very nicely throughout.

All lots will be available to view in person at the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton from Midday on Tuesday 29th and from 9am on Wednesday 30th July, while the sale then commences at 12pm later the same day. Anyone looking to bid can do so in person, online, by telephone or by leaving a commission bid.

For more details about any of the cars or to register to bid, visit www.handh.co.uk.