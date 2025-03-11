Mr Brainwash picks dream Royal Albert Hall band as he backs Teenage Cancer Trust concerts

Mr Brainwash's artwork for Teenage Cancer Trust

World-famous street artist Mr Brainwash has brought his trademark energy and innovation to Teenage Cancer Trust this year, crafting a bespoke artwork that is a tribute to music and the legendary Royal Albert Hall.

This exclusive work, created in partnership with Clarendon Fine Art, was unveiled at the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday 6th March, and will be on display during Teenage Cancer Trust’s unmissable annual concert series - from March 24-30 - headlined by GK Barry, The Corrs, The Who, James Arthur, Micky Flanagan, and Frank Carter and Paul Cook, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols. Tickets are on sale now via www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/series/teenage-cancer-trust

The piece sold within minutes of being made available, with proceeds fuelling the charity’s life-changing work supporting young people with cancer.

Mr Brainwash, famed for his vibrant and thought-provoking street art and unique interpretations of popular culture, originally gained global recognition with his 2008 Life is Beautiful exhibition and as the central figure in Banksy's Oscar-nominated documentary Exit Through the Gift Shop.

Mr Brainwash

The artist was delighted to be at the Albert Hall, supporting such a good cause.

Mr Brainwash said: “I think England is a big part of music, you know? And it's not just England - England becomes the whole world. This is where it starts. It is incredible to be at the Royal Albert Hall. There is so much history and so many stories, and it will continue to make stories.”

Who would he like to see play during Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall?

“The Beatles - for them to be back,” he said. “When we think of England, we think of The Beatles, The Sex Pistols... music has been very important in England. It had a voice that went all over the world.”

Mr Brainwash’s collectors include the Obamas, the Beckhams and Rihanna, he has collaborated with Marvel and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and designed album covers for Madonna and Michael Jackson.

Clarendon Fine Art, a leading specialist in contemporary and investment art, is partnered with Mr Brainwash and Teenage Cancer Trust for the extraordinary project. As Mr Brainwash’s exclusive UK gallery representative, Clarendon Fine Art has played a pivotal role in bringing his artwork to a wider audience.

Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to providing specialist nursing care and emotional support for young people facing cancer. Every day, seven young people aged 13-24 hear the devastating words "you have cancer". Without Teenage Cancer Trust, they would often find themselves receiving treatment in hospital wards designed for much younger children or older adults, without the dedicated support they need. The funds raised through the sale of this artwork and prints will directly support the charity’s essential services, including funding hospital units, specialist nurses, and youth support workers who help young people navigate their cancer journey with dignity and confidence.Mr Brainwash said: "Life is beautiful, and art has the power to make it even more beautiful. The Royal Albert Hall is legendary, and these concerts represent hope for so many young people. I wanted to capture that love, energy, and passion. Through art, we can spread love and support those who need it most."

Sara Hill, chief creative officer Clarendon Fine Art, said:"As Mr Brainwash’s exclusive UK partner, we’re thrilled to be a part of this incredible project supporting Teenage Cancer Trust. This bespoke artwork embodies his bold, uplifting vision while celebrating both the iconic Royal Albert Hall and the transformative power of music. Through our galleries across the UK, we’re delighted to connect collectors with this special piece, knowing every sale will directly support young people facing cancer."

Jamie Johnson, head of music and entertainment at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: "Art has the power to inspire, connect, and make a real difference in the world—and at Teenage Cancer Trust, we’ve seen first-hand how creativity can transform lives and bring people together to support young people with cancer. This latest collaboration is no exception. We are incredibly excited and grateful that, in partnership with Clarendon Fine Art, world-renowned street artist Mr Brainwash is creating a limited-edition artwork for Teenage Cancer Trust.

"Money raised from the exclusive collection will help the charity continue to fund vital services within the NHS, such as specialist units, nurses, and youth workers, so young people with cancer can get the individual care and support they need at this critical stage of their lives.

"You only get one chance at being young and cancer threatens to tear young people’s lives apart. Without the right support, it can have a devastating impact on the rest of their lives.

"We cannot thank Mr Brainwash, and Clarendon Fine Art enough for supporting Teenage Cancer Trust and for helping us to ensure that young people don’t face cancer alone."

Royal Albert Hall Show Dates:

Monday, March 24: Frank Carter and Paul Cook, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols plus special guests Kid Kapichi and The Molotovs

Tuesday, March 25: A night of comedy hosted by Micky Flanagan

Wednesday, March 26: James Arthur plus special guests

Thursday, March 27: The Who plus special guests Level 42Friday, March 28: The Corrs plus special guests

Saturday, March 29: GK Barry Live! With very special guestsSunday, March 30: The Who plus special guests Level 42