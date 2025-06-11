Mr Worldwide brings the bald cap party to the UK

Pitbull returns to a sold-out London's O2 arena

Mr Worldwide just wrapped up his final two UK shows for the Party After Dark tour, and his bald cap-wearing fans won't forget it anytime soon.

"A massive party", that's how social media describes the experience. With high-energy performances, explosive pyrotechnics, and crowd-loved sing-alongs, the Party After Dark tour delivers everything fans have come to expect.

Back by popular demand after a sold-out run in London earlier this year, Mr 305 added two more shows. Speaking to the BBC, he said: "Every time I'm at a show, I let them know that when you put on a bald cap, I hope you're ready to have the time of your lives - it feels deeper than just music".

Why the Bald Caps?

The phenomenon of wearing a bald cap, aviator sunglasses, a white shirt and a tie to the singer's concerts is quite recent.

It all started a few years ago on TikTok, where fans began dressing up like him while dancing to his biggest hits.

Fast forward to today: arenas are filled with thousands of fans channelling Mr 305 himself.

The look has also become popular for Halloween costumes and dress-up parties, with countless videos circulating online, many of which Pitbull has reposted on his social media accounts.

Mr Worldwide, Mr 305

Armando Christian Pérez, better known as Pitbull or Mr 305 (a nod to Miami's area code), launched his music career in 2001 as a Latin hip-hop artist. But it wasn't till 2009 that he released a pop album, Rebelution, with hits like Hotel Room Service and I Know You Want Me, which peaked at number two on Billboard's Hot 100.

Since then, Pitbull has collaborated with artists like Jennifer Lopez, Kesha, Usher and more. His global popularity is what earned him the title Mr Worldwide.

"It's the ultimate trophy to be able to go on stage and see all the hard work that you put into the music," he told the BBC. "I've been in the game for 25 years, and to see every demographic, everybody [dressing up] at the shows is priceless".

Believe me, been there, done that

Pitbull's influence goes beyond the stage. One of his quotes, "This is for everybody going through tough times / Believe me, been there, done that", has been used millions of times on TikTok and loved by fans around the world.

As for his stage name, he told IMDb that the dogs "bite to lock. The dog is too stupid to lose. And they're outlawed in Dade County. They're basically everything that I am. It's been a constant fight".

In fact, his name is so iconic that if you Google "Pitbull," the artist shows up before the dog breed. That's how deep his cultural imprint runs and how loved he is by fans around the world.