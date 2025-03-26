Mums the Word (and the organiser): 50% of mums have booked their own Mother's Day meal out

Mother's Day is a time for mums and mother figures to relax – but for many, it appears that this may not be the case. New research from OpenTable has revealed that half of UK mothers (50%) have booked their own celebratory Mother's Day meal.*

With over half of Brits (53%) planning to dine out at a restaurant this Mother's Day,* OpenTable has released its Top 100 Restaurants for Brunch and Lunch list for Mother's Day, making it easier than ever to discover and book the perfect spot.**

Mother's Day Reigns Supreme: Mother's Day is the year's most popular special day to dine out (78%) according to Brits, surpassing all other special days,*** including Valentine's Day (57%).* In 2024, OpenTable data showed that Mother's Day dining was the biggest dining day of the year and dining in 2024 increased by 16% year-over-year.****

Better Late than Never: 44% of Brits confess to panic booking within 24 hours of Mother's Day.* In 2024, over half (51%) of Mother's Day reservations were made a week before - to increase chances of securing a favourite restaurant, book by March 23rd.*****

Passing the Booking Baton: Of those who prefer for someone else to take the lead on the Mother's Day restaurant reservation, they say it's because it's too stressful to find the right spot (20%) and they have difficulty finding something within budget (20%).* OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants for Brunch and Lunch list** is here to help alleviate those challenges.

"Mother's Day is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, dining occasion of the year, which is great news for restaurants across the UK. With 41% of Brits looking to dine at a new restaurant this year*, our Top 100 Restaurants for Brunch and Lunch list takes the stress out of planning, simplifying the search for a memorable Mother's Day dining out experience." said Laure Bornet, Senior Vice President of International Growth at OpenTable.

Nothing but the best for Mum

Discover and book the perfect place for Mother's Day this year with OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants for Brunch and Lunch list across the UK**, which can be viewed here and in alphabetical order (per location) below.

The list is compiled from analysing over 850,000 OpenTable diner reviews, along with diner ratings, reservation demand, a minimum of brunch reviews and Sunday lunch availability.

Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire

Bath/Somerset

Berkshire

Birmingham/West Midland

Cheshire

Cornwall

Derbyshire

Devon

Edinburgh/Midlothian

Essex

Glasgow/Lanarkshire

Gloucestershire/Wiltshire

Hampshire

Hertfordshire

Kent

Lancashire

Lincolnshire

Liverpool/Merseyside

London

Manchester/Greater Manchester

Newcastle and Northumberland

Norfolk/Suffolk

North Wales

Nottingham/Nottinghamshire

Staffordshire

Warwickshire

West Sussex

Yorkshire