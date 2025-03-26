Mums the Word (and the organiser): 50% of mums have booked their own Mother's Day meal out
With over half of Brits (53%) planning to dine out at a restaurant this Mother's Day,* OpenTable has released its Top 100 Restaurants for Brunch and Lunch list for Mother's Day, making it easier than ever to discover and book the perfect spot.**
The list features a diverse list of cuisines and price points across the country, including The Gallery in London, The Ivy Brasserie, Spinningfields in Manchester, Mamma Roma Ristorante in Edinburgh and The Tannin Level in Yorkshire.
Mother's Day Reigns Supreme: Mother's Day is the year's most popular special day to dine out (78%) according to Brits, surpassing all other special days,*** including Valentine's Day (57%).* In 2024, OpenTable data showed that Mother's Day dining was the biggest dining day of the year and dining in 2024 increased by 16% year-over-year.****
Better Late than Never: 44% of Brits confess to panic booking within 24 hours of Mother's Day.* In 2024, over half (51%) of Mother's Day reservations were made a week before - to increase chances of securing a favourite restaurant, book by March 23rd.*****
Passing the Booking Baton: Of those who prefer for someone else to take the lead on the Mother's Day restaurant reservation, they say it's because it's too stressful to find the right spot (20%) and they have difficulty finding something within budget (20%).* OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants for Brunch and Lunch list** is here to help alleviate those challenges.
"Mother's Day is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, dining occasion of the year, which is great news for restaurants across the UK. With 41% of Brits looking to dine at a new restaurant this year*, our Top 100 Restaurants for Brunch and Lunch list takes the stress out of planning, simplifying the search for a memorable Mother's Day dining out experience." said Laure Bornet, Senior Vice President of International Growth at OpenTable.
Nothing but the best for Mum
Discover and book the perfect place for Mother's Day this year with OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants for Brunch and Lunch list across the UK**, which can be viewed here and in alphabetical order (per location) below.
The list is compiled from analysing over 850,000 OpenTable diner reviews, along with diner ratings, reservation demand, a minimum of brunch reviews and Sunday lunch availability.
Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire
Bath/Somerset
Berkshire
Birmingham/West Midland
Cheshire
Cornwall
Derbyshire
Devon
Edinburgh/Midlothian
Essex
Glasgow/Lanarkshire
Gloucestershire/Wiltshire
Hampshire
Hertfordshire
Kent
Lancashire
Lincolnshire
Liverpool/Merseyside
London
- Berners Tavern
- Blacklock Soho
- Cecconi's
- Clos Maggiore
- Dean Street Townhouse
- Ffiona's Restaurant Kensington Church Street
- Forty Dean Street
- Gallery
- Harry's Dolce Vita
- Imad's Syrian Kitchen
- INIS
- Jam Delish
- Los Mochis Notting Hill
- Ognisko
- Old Compton Brasserie
- Palm Court Brasserie
- Paro Indian - Covent Garden & Strand
- Prix Fixe Brasserie
- Smiths Restaurant Wapping
- The Garrison
- The Mayfair Chippy
Manchester/Greater Manchester
Newcastle and Northumberland
Norfolk/Suffolk
North Wales
Nottingham/Nottinghamshire
Staffordshire
Warwickshire
West Sussex
Yorkshire