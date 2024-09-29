Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oasis fans are eagerly anticipating an imminent announcement about the band’s upcoming world tour.

The rock band posted photos to social media of billboards in various cities which show brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher together with the headline “be careful what you wish for”. In the caption, the group said the announcement will be made at 8am on Monday and added #OasisLive25.

The Britpop group announced their reunion last month following a long-standing feud between Liam and Noel after the band split in 2009 – prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in France.

The brothers, from Manchester, will reunite for their first UK show since their split at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4. The last time the duo performed together was in 2009 at V Festival in Staffordshire.

Oasis have an announcement lined up about their 2025 reunion tour. | Simon Emmett/Fear PR/PA Wire

Oasis’s string of 19 UK and Ireland dates have all sold out, including two extra Wembley shows, which sparked a furore over ticket sales and inflated prices. The band have ruled out returning to Knebworth Park “in the future”, along with any plans for more dates in the UK.

The upcoming announcement comes following speculation about potential additional international locations the band will visit next summer as part of the world tour.

There has also been speculation about whether the band will end up headlining a festival in the coming year - with either Reading and Leeds or Glastonbury being the most likely candidates.