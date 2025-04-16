Nacho average Easter - unlimited nachos at Chiquito this April

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK’s favourite Mexican restaurant Chiquito is turning up the heat with a bold new offer that’s nacho ordinary deal!

The Mexican restaurant is offering unlimited standard nacho refills for 90 minutes, available every day from now until 30th April when you purchase two or more mains.

Whether you’re digging into your favourite fajitas or loading up on burritos, now’s the perfect time to kick off your meal with endless nacho goodness – crispy tortilla chips, gooey cheese, and all the classic toppings that bring the fiesta to your table.

A Chiquito spokesperson said: “There’s no such thing as too many nachos, especially when you’re sharing great food with great company. Our unlimited nachos offer is the ultimate Easter treat for anyone who loves big flavours and even bigger portions.”

Unlimited nachos at Chiquito

As always, Chiquito delivers the vibrant atmosphere, colourful décor, and fiesta flair that guests know and love plus a menu bursting with sizzling plates, zesty cocktails, and feel-good vibes from the moment you walk in.

So round up your amigos, bring your appetite, and get ready to dip, crunch, and repeat. This is one Easter celebration you won’t want to miss!

Simply dine in at any Chiquito location from now until 30th April 2025, order two or more mains to qualify and then enjoy unlimited standard nacho refills for 90 minutes. Let your server know when ordering and again when you’re ready to pay.

Offer available in all Chiquito locations across the UK. May not be valid on event days at select venues such as Manchester Printworks – we recommend calling ahead to confirm availability.

Terms & Conditions apply. Offer valid once per visit. Not valid in conjunction with other offers, set menus, vouchers, or discounts. Upgrades and extra toppings charged separately. Standard nachos cost £6.95. Dine-in only.