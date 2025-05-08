National film challenge gives UK students 48 hours to become filmmakers

Students across the UK are invited to take part in filmmaking challenge

Edtech specialist Sync is proud to support the Schools 48-Hour Film Challenge UK - a unique, fast-paced competition giving budding young filmmakers aged 7–18 the chance to write, shoot, and edit a short film or animation in just two days, using only iPad devices.

Running from May 16-18, this nationwide challenge encourages students to unleash their creativity with three secret creative elements revealed at the start of the 48-hour window. From there, it's a race against time to bring their ideas to life, creating a four-minute film with no additional kit or support allowed.

Now in its fifth year, the challenge is supported by Into Film (a British Film Institute-supported charity) and Sync, a leading technology partner for thousands of schools across the UK. Together, they’re hopeful that the initiative will promote digital literacy, teamwork, and storytelling skills through real-world, hands-on experience.

This year’s judging panel brings a touch of Hollywood glamour to the classroom, with Col Needham, founder and Executive Chair of IMDb, set to cast his expert eye over the entries.

Marcus Durkan, Head of Education at Sync, commented: “The Schools 48-Hour Film Challenge is a brilliant opportunity for young people to develop essential digital skills while expressing their creative potential in new and exciting ways. We’re proud to be supporting Sarah Bramley Dymond, the challenge leader, for another year by providing the Apple technology students need to showcase their creativity and create each film.

“We know how powerful it is when technology and imagination come together, and this challenge brings that to life brilliantly.”

Sarah Bramley Dymond, Co-ordinator of The Schools 48 Hour Film Challenge UK, added: “The challenge cultivates collaboration, problem-solving, and fast-paced creative thinking, encouraging students to step outside their comfort zones. With surprise elements and guidance from industry professionals, teams are inspired to innovate and bring their cinematic ideas to life.”

The competition will culminate in a red-carpet cinema event, giving finalists the unforgettable experience of seeing their work on the big screen. Previous years have seen a broad range of entries - from laugh-out-loud comedies to thought-provoking animations - all created within the tight, 48-hour window.

Also organised in partnership with Supporting Young Minds, the challenge has earned praise from parents and educators alike for its ability to boost confidence and creativity outside the traditional classroom setting.

Registration is open until 10th May, and the challenge is completely free to enter. All schools with parental consent are invited to register students at www.schools48hourfilmchallenge.co.uk