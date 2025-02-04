Neighbours 40th Anniversary Tour opens to a standing ovation in Birmingham

Cast live at Birmingham Symphony Hall

A must see show celebrating 40 years of Neighbours.

The Neighbours Cast opened the 40th Anniversary Tour at Birmingham Symphony Hall on Monday 3rd February to a standing ovation.

It is hosted by Leah Boleto chatting to Neighbours cast past and present Lucinda Cowden, Rebekha Elmaloglou, Kym Valentine, Dan Paris, Tim Kano and Majella Davis.

Following on from the phenomenal SELL OUT success of The Celebration Tour, Neighbours is returned to the stage, with a new line-up, new stories, and a brand-new reason to celebrate.

Neighbours 40th Anniversary cast on stage.

The Tour continues in Newcastle City Hall on 5th February, Glasgow SEEC on Friday 7th, London Palladium on Wed 12th, Cardiff on Sunday 16th and finishing in Manchester on Tuesday 18th February.

Join some of your favourite faces from Ramsay Street as they celebrate four decades of the show’s history, for Neighbours – The 40th Anniversary Tour.

Expect surprises, never-before heard stories, and all the inside scoop on what life is really like in Erinsborough. This will be the ultimate toast to over 9000 episodes of Neighbours.