New '24-Hour Heroes' portrait series celebrates the unsung heroes behind the scenes in the arts

Caitlin Moran chose literary agent Georgia Garrett as her Arts Hero

Sky Arts has launched a nationwide 24-Hour Heroes - a striking new portrait series shining a light on the people who keep the UK’s arts world alive around the clock, ahead of the Sky Arts Awards at The Roundhouse, London, on September 16.

The 24-Hour Heroes series celebrates 24 unsung arts workers – from stage managers unlocking doors at dawn to cleaners and book editors working into the night, revealing the huge range of roles that keep creativity thriving.

Across 24 hours on launch day, August 27, Sky Arts revealed the portraits on Instagram - taken by photographers across the UK including Ricky Darko, Julie Broadfoot and Simon Murrell - before exhibiting the full collection at The Roundhouse during the Awards.

The series features stage managers, bar staff, cleaners, archive curators, book award judges, literary agents, directors, costume designers, wig makers, photographers, and even a canine wellbeing officer, Jelly Bean, the Jack Russell and Pomeranian mix, from the National Theatre of Scotland.

Ben Dalton, Assistant Stage Manager at Royal Theatre Drury Lane

Those photographed hail from across the UK and represent a wide array of organisations, including Soho Theatre, National Theatre Scotland, Youth Music, Brudenell Social Club in Leeds, Scottish Opera, Art UK, London Film School, Leeds City Council, Royal Theatre in London and Billy & Andy’s Music School in Manchester.

Phil Edgar-Jones OBE, Executive Director, Unscripted Originals, Sky said: “The arts are powered 24/7 by an army of extraordinary people working tirelessly behind the scenes to keep the UK arts world thriving. Our Arts Hero Award champions those unsung Arts Heroes - the riggers, engineers, drivers, cooks, mentors and many more - and celebrates them alongside filmmakers, poets, dancers, writers, comedians, musicians… which is just how it should be.”

When asked what the arts mean to him, Patrick Ahaotu, cleaner and assistant building supervisor at National Theatre Scotland commented: “As one of the first points of contact with NTS, my job has given me the opportunity to work alongside people from all walks of life, talent, skills, and backgrounds, which has helped in building my confidence and improving my communication skills.”

Eliyah Reihana, receptionist and admin assistant at London Film School added: “For me, the arts are about the people I meet every day - the friendships, the stories, and the shared passion for creativity.”

The series marks the opening of nominations for the Arts Hero Award as part of the Sky Arts Awards in September - the only awards to celebrate the arts across the UK in its entirety, including recognising the contributions of all those behind the scenes who keep the UK’s arts sector running.

Members of the public and arts organisations are invited to nominate their own Arts Heroes by September 4 at skyartsawards.sky/.

The Sky Arts Awards takes place on September 16 at The Roundhouse, London and celebrates the best of British and Irish culture across comedy, dance, film, and literature to opera, visual art and theatre.