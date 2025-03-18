New book "Afro-Optimism Unleashed" spotlights how to scale African excellence to the global stage

Women Networking

Despite Africa's immense potential, brimming with a diverse range of markets and impressive innovation, damaging misconceptions of the continent continue to impact the exposure and opportunities accessible to African entrepreneurs.

Not only does this bias hinder founders materially, but it can quickly be internalised by individuals of African descent, stopping them from realising their own capabilities and preventing them from making a global impact.

Powerfully challenging negative stereotypes with a mobilising call to action, Afro-Optimism Unleashed, the new book by global strategist Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, empowers readers with the tools to unleash their inner Afro-optimist and unlock supercharged business growth.

Drawing on over twenty-five years of championing African excellence and impressive business expertise, Adewumi-Zer’s Afro-optimism highlights Africa as a place of modernity, ingenuity, and an actively positive contributor to global development. This does not ignore the continent's challenges and complexities but seeks to promote a more balanced and empowering narrative that galvanises action and celebrates Africa’s rich possibilities, culture, and uniqueness. By embracing their inner Afro-optimist, readers can break free from limitations, ignite their entrepreneurial fire, and compete on the world stage as confident and accomplished business leaders.

A practical blueprint for African SME founders and CEOs designed to generate strategic and sustainable excellence, Afro-Optimism Unleashed is grounded in Adewumi-Zer’s proven five-step roadmap, the SCALE Framework. Delving into each of the five steps in turn – Strategise Your Vision, Champion Excellence, Accelerate Exceptional Leadership, Leverage Governance For Sustainable Growth, and Expand Your Impact Via Growth Capital – readers are provided with a solid foundation for unlocking the full potential and long-term success of their growing business. Not just for African entrepreneurs, anyone interested in global development or purpose-driven entrepreneurship will learn valuable lessons from Adewumi-Zer's unique perspective.

Throughout the book, Adewumi-Zer incorporates expert insights and actionable strategies to support readers on their journey to becoming an Afro-optimist and global leader. Keenly recognising the importance of both mindset and skillset, readers are equipped with the tools to overcome impostor syndrome and embrace lifelong learning, alongside practical business skills such as developing a comprehensive business strategy, navigating regulatory landscapes, and assembling a successful team. With scalability and collaboration key elements for taking Afro-optimism global, Adewumi-Zer delves into how to access growth capital and drive market expansion by exploring partnership opportunities that also build a legacy and address social needs. Purpose should be at the heart of these efforts.

Afro-optimism is the rocket fuel needed to catalyse entrepreneurs to dream big, achieve excellence, and drive Africa forward. Afro-Optimism Unleashed is the ideal guidebook to help make that dream a reality. Adewumi-Zer’s inspirational outlook and strategic insights are invaluable for readers looking to build a globally competitive enterprise and join the chorus of voices shaping Africa’s bright future.

