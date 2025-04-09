New book “The Human TOUCH” illuminates the path to true understanding and self-realisation

Self-Reflection

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

In a world increasingly dominated by rapid technological advancements and social division, it’s no wonder that humans are desperately searching for a sense of calm amongst the chaos, but what if the answers we seek are already within us?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A timely and essential companion to rediscovering what it means to truly feel human, The Human TOUCH by Sukaiyna Gokal empowers readers to uncover these answers through an expert blend of gentle self-inquiry and deep contemplation.

An intimate journey, The Human TOUCH offers a truly transformative step-by-step method to achieve meaningful results by pausing, reflecting, and reframing our inner worlds. With profound simplicity, Gokal masterfully breaks down complex emotional and psychological concepts, making them accessible to anyone seeking to heal and grow. By untangling their emotions, relinquishing limiting beliefs and reshaping their perspective on life, readers are guided towards resolution and a renewed sense of purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of The Human TOUCH is the belief that personal transformation is not just about individual healing but also about fostering deeper human connections. Gokal’s work is rooted in her lifelong dedication to helping others navigate life’s challenges. Her Garden of Ayden program has long served as a beacon of guidance, emphasising the importance of inner peace and clarity. This book distils that universal wisdom into a holistic, practical framework, also granting readers access to a raft of tools and an inspirational workbook allowing them to measure and celebrate their progress. The program, tools and workbook are available in 28 languages.

Divided into three sections, The Human TOUCH takes readers through an enlightening journey of self-exploration:

Preparing the Mind – Before stepping into the garden of self-reflection, readers are introduced to five essential elements that form The Human TOUCH framework: Tolerance, Openness, Unity, Collaboration, and Harmony. These values act as seeds, ready to be nurtured into meaningful personal growth.

Looking Within – Next, the reader enters the garden, where they are encouraged to delicately examine their thoughts, challenge unhelpful beliefs, and explore transformative concepts such as reframing mistakes, assuming accountability, and embracing self-acceptance. By liberating themselves from their past and cleaning the slate of unconscious slander, readers can craft a future grounded in self-assurance that radiates into others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transforming Relationships – Moving deeper to “Looking at the “I” With A Deeper Eye”, the focus shifts outward, encouraging readers to reflect on their interactions with others. Gokal provides tools to foster stronger, more empathetic relationships, reinforcing the idea that personal well-being and societal harmony are deeply interconnected.

Each chapter is a carefully crafted step forward, illuminating the path to true understanding and self-realisation. The book challenges, nurtures, and empowers, sharing practical exercises and reflections that ensure real progress. With Gokal as their compassionate guide, readers will feel comfortable engaging with their innermost thoughts, fears and insecurities.

In a time when disconnection and uncertainty seem more prevalent than ever, The Human TOUCH reminds us of the immense power we hold within to shape our lives and our communities. The Human TOUCHis a heartfelt call-to-action: by fostering self-awareness, humility, and understanding in ourselves and others a world of greater unity and peace is within our grasp. Readers will walk away rejuvenated, grounded within a newfound clarity about themselves and a greater appreciation for the intricacies of our shared human experience.

The Human TOUCH by Sukaiyna Gokal is available to buy on Amazon and all good bookshops.