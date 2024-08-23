New clinic specialising in varicose vein treatments opens in Plymouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A NEW state-of-the-art specialist vein treatment centre is set to open its doors in Plymouth this month, and consultations are now available for booking.

Veincentre, a provider of specialist vein treatments, is excited to announce the opening of its newest clinic in Plymouth on 28 August.

The new facility will offer advanced treatments for varicose veins, thread veins (spider veins) on the legs, and facial thread veins, using cutting-edge laser techniques.

Located in the heart of Plymouth, the clinic is part of Veincentre's nationwide expansion, bringing the total number of clinics across the country to over 35. Consultations are now available for booking.

Dr Mark Bratby, Medical Director at Veincentre, said: "Our new Plymouth clinic represents another step in our mission to make high-quality vein treatment accessible to more people. We are equipped with the latest technology and staffed by highly-trained vein specialists ready to provide top-notch care.

"At Veincentre Plymouth, we will treat varicose veins, thread veins on the legs, and facial thread veins. The clinic will be led by our experienced Consultant Vascular Surgeon, Dr Alison Guy.

"Your treatment journey for leg vein conditions will start with a consultation with one of our experienced consultants, where a duplex ultrasound scan will be performed to determine whether there is an underlying cause of your vein problems or if it is cosmetic. The consultant will then explain the results and discuss a tailored treatment plan with you."

He added: "Our procedures are straightforward, conducted under local anaesthetic, and typically take less than two hours. They are designed to be ‘walk-in, walk-out’ treatments to fit seamlessly into our patients' busy lives.

"Our primary treatments include Endovenous Laser Ablation (EVLA) for varicose veins, Foam Sclerotherapy, and Microsclerotherapy for thread veins. For facial thread veins, we offer advanced thermocoagulation techniques."

Varicose veins affect approximately one-third of adults at some point in their lives. "Many people endure discomfort in silence, especially during warmer months," Dr Bratby said. "We encourage residents of Plymouth and the surrounding areas to take advantage of our expert consultations and begin their treatment journey.

"We understand that our patients lead busy lives, which is why we prioritise efficient treatments that minimise disruption to their day-to-day activities."

Established in 2003, Veincentre specialises in the latest minimally invasive procedures for varicose veins, thread veins, and leg ulcers. With over 35 clinics nationwide and more than 50,000 treatments completed, Veincentre offers high-quality facilities and experienced staff with specialised knowledge.

For more information and to book a consultation, visit www.veincentre.com.