New Doner Rice Bowls have landed nationwide - And GDK'S giving thousands away for free

German Doner Kebab is hosting a nationwide giveaway of 1,500 FREE Doner Rice Bowls in May.

The Doner Rice Bowl is available in all 147 GDK sites nationwide, and features signature doner meat, spiced basmati rice, fresh salad, and a choice of sauces - offering a healthier lunch option. The giveaway celebrates GDK’s latest launch and a continuation of their ‘Doners Worthy Of The Daylight’ campaign in their bid to alter perceptions of kebabs as a just-at-night-time fast-food.

To celebrate the launch of its brand-new Doner Rice Bowls German Doner Kebab (GDK) is giving away thousands of bowls for free across London, Manchester and Birmingham. The bold new menu item blends GDK’s signature lean doner meat with fluffy rice, fresh salad and punchy sauces — all packed into one flavour-filled bowl. It’s the ultimate lunchtime level-up, and for one day only, fans can try it for free.

The premium kebab sensation is hitting the road with an unmissable giveaway, and following the nationwide launch of their Doner Rice Bowls earlier this year, GDK is celebrating the menu item in style, bringing the bowls directly to the people in an effort to shift the lunchtime routine and the perceptions of kebabs for good.

Doner Rice Bowl

The Doner Rice Bowls are a perfect combination of GDK’s signature doner meat, crispy fresh salad, and fragrant rice, offering a healthier, yet indulgent alternative. They also pack a punch on the nutrition front, with up to 58g of protein per bowl making them an ideal choice for those keen to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

To claim, look out for the GDK street team in each city who will be handing out empty branded bowls (one per person), which can be taken to the nearest participating GDK location to claim a free Doner Rice Bowl. Guests will also get to personalise their bowl, with their choice of doner meat, spiced basmati rice, fresh salads, and a choice of GDK signature sauce - yogurt, garlic and spicy.

From office workers and students to commuters on the go, these bowls are designed to meet the needs of busy lives. Taking inspiration from the rising popularity of rice bowls across Asia, North America, and Europe, GDK is tapping into the global love for flavour, flexibility and feel-good food.

The Doner Rice Bowl joins an already boundary-pushing menu (remember the viral pink kebab? That was a GDK original!). The brand now boasts a full plant-based doner range, a breakfast doner option, and a commitment to a halal-friendly menu. As one of the fastest-growing restaurant brands in the UK with over 145 sites, GDK continues to redefine the kebab experience—transforming it from a late-night snack to an all-day dining favourite.

The GDK Rice Bowl giveaway has now kicked off will be stopping in Birmingham, London and Manchester.

