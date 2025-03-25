New research reveals more than a quarter of Brits suffer from 'FOBI' when it comes to Skiing

The new Graciosa VIP SKI stay

The rise of 'FOBI' - Fear of being in! Brits confess they dream of hitting the slopes but are too afraid to take part.

New research has found more than a quarter of Brits who have never learnt to ski would love to – BUT they are too afraid.

Flipping FOMO on its head, the data has suggested a growing ‘FOBI’ trend [fear of being involved] when it comes to winter sports, with one in five claiming an irrational fear of skiing has stopped them taking part.

The survey, conducted by VIP SKI to celebrate the launch of its new property the ‘Graciosa’ in La Plagne, found the biggest roadblock to people hitting the slopes was the worry of being embarrassed by skiing badly (35%).

With the potential to humiliate themselves on the snow, double the number of women (42%) confessed FOBI anxiety than men (32%, with younger millennial and Gen z (63%) more likely to have a crisis of confidence when it came to the slopes.

And it wasn’t just social worries keeping them from giving skiing a whirl. Of the 2,000 Brits surveyed just over a quarter confessed to having a phobia of falling off a chair lift.

For others it was ski culture which left them baffled, with a lack of knowledge making some nervous to get involved. (Perhaps rightly so, as 26% believed Après Ski was a cocktail!)

Clutching at straws, 22% said they pretended to know more about skiing off the slopes than they actually knew on the slopes.

Nicola Hardy from VIP SKI said: “Interestingly boomers appear to have least inhibitions of all the generations, with millennials harbouring the most embarrassment over their lack of expertise. Ski holidays aren’t about being the best on the slopes. They are a fantastic opportunity to break out of your comfort zone, set personal challenges (or not) and have fun with friends and family.”

Next winter VIP SKI will be returning to Plagne Centre opening the brand-new ‘Graciosa’.

Last month the luxury travel company launched ‘Back to Ski with VIP SKI’ challenging Brits to get back into skiing by offering the chance to be one of the first people to stay in the new property.

The perfect opportunity to face your ‘FOBI’. Whether you are Britain’s oldest skier, a pro returning from injury or the UK’s most terrified snowboarder, VIP SKI promises to hear your pitch – as they hunt for a deserving winner.

Speaking about the national competition, Nicola Hardy added: “From the fear of the unknown to a bad experience many things can act stop people from giving winter sports a go, but there really is no better place to learn to ski or snowboard than La Plagne.

“Our new property is the perfect refuge for your fears and the perfect location to challenge all levels of skier. We invite those with a ‘fear of being involved’, to enter our competition today.”

Not everyone in the poll was stunted by FOBI, of the 2,000 people surveyed more than 60% had skied within the last three years, with 43% claiming they were already planning their next winter break.

And 39% claimed FOMO is the reason they go back year on year.

To enter the competition head to: https://www.vip-chalets.com/blog/graciosa-competition/