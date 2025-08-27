New study reveals home to Britain's safest drivers
The study, conducted by insurance experts Howden Insurance, analysed Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) data from the Department of Transport showing the number of licensed drivers and those with penalty points by postcode area.
The latest dataset was updated on June 2, 2025, and covers information up to May 10, 2025. Researchers mapped postcodes to local authorities, which were ranked by the percentage of drivers with points.
Top 10 UK areas with lowest percentage of drivers carrying penalty points
|Rank
|Local Authority
|Drivers with full licence
|Drivers with points
|Percentage
|1
|Shetland Islands
|15,892
|380
|2.39%
|2
|City of London
|4,266
|125
|2.93%
|= 3
|Isle of Wight
|97,488
|3,534
|3.63%
|= 3
|Isles of Scilly
|1,212
|44
|3.63%
|= 3
|Orkney Islands
|15,435
|561
|3.63%
|6
|Na h-Eileanan Siar
|19,018
|779
|4.10%
|7
|Dover
|83,721
|3,479
|4.16%
|8
|Cambridge
|53,017
|2,220
|4.19%
|9
|Scottish Borders
|85,033
|3,770
|4.43%
|10
|East Lothian
|77,428
|3,457
|4.46%
The Shetland Islands tops the list as Britain's safest driving location, with only 380 out of 15,892 drivers carrying penalty points. This gives the remote Scottish archipelago a remarkably low rate of fewer than 1 in 40 motorists with points.
The City of London places second with 2.93% of drivers holding penalty points. While the total number of licence holders is relatively small (4,266), the proportion remains notable and highlights that even areas with fewer drivers are not exempt from traffic offences.
Island communities dominate the safest driving locations, with the Isle of Wight, Isles of Scilly, and Orkney Islands all tied for third place with 3.63% of drivers having points. This suggests that quieter roads and island life may contribute to safer driving habits.
The Western Isles (Na h-Eileanan Siar) secured sixth place with 4.10% of drivers carrying points, reinforcing the trend that Scottish islands have Britain's most law-abiding motorists.
Dover is the highest-ranking non-island mainland location, coming in seventh place with 4.16% of drivers having penalty points.
A spokesperson from Howden Insurance commented on the findings: "The findings highlight significant regional differences in driving behaviour across Britain. These findings highlight the safer driving habits often seen in Britain’s rural and island communities.
“Seven out of the ten local authorities with the fewest drivers carrying penalty points are located in these quieter regions, reflecting a generally lower incidence of driving offences. However, three of the locations in the top five, Shetland Islands, Isles of Scilly, and Orkney Islands, have neither traffic nor speed cameras, suggesting that the low rate of offences may be influenced by a lower rate of surveillance and enforcement compared to other areas.
“For motorists, understanding these regional trends is valuable, as areas with fewer penalised drivers may benefit from lower insurance premiums due to their lower risk profiles. Traffic congestion and population density also play a role, with urban areas facing higher accident risks simply due to the volume of vehicles on the road, which in turn contributes to higher insurance costs compared to more remote locations.”