New study reveals the UK’s 10 most Instagram-famous quirky pubs!

From time-capsule thatched taverns to record shop bars and haunted hideaways, the UK is home to some of the most unique and characterful pubs.

Now, new research by Photo and Video Editshas revealed which of these quirky drinking spots are the most talked about on Instagram, based on the number of hashtags dedicated to them.

The UK’s 10 Most Instagram-Famous Quirky Pubs:

Rose & Crown, Huish Episcopi, Somerset – A time capsule thatched pub with 7,002 Instagram hashtags Record Café, Bradford, West Yorkshire – A unique blend of bar, record shop, and charcuterie, with 5,462 hashtags Tan Hill Inn, Keld, North Yorkshire – The highest pub in the UK, accumulating 5,170 hashtags Black Friar, Blackfriars, London – A stunning Arts & Crafts pub with 4,113 hashtags Feathers Hotel, Ludlow, Shropshire – A breathtaking half-timbered hotel, tagged 3,404 times Bridge Tavern, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne & Wear – A pub nestled under the Tyne Bridge with 2,416 hashtags The Old Forge, Inverie, Scotland – The UK’s most remote pub, gathering 2,346 hashtags Portland Arms, Glasgow, Scotland – An unaltered Art Deco pub with 1,981 hashtags The Well House, Exeter, Devon – A haunted pub with 1,824 hashtags Queens Head, Newton, Cambridgeshire – A classic, unspoiled country pub with 1,608 hashtags

Colin Forte, founder of Photo and Video Edits comments: “The UK’s pub culture is rich with history, character, and hidden gems, and Instagram users love to share their experiences in these unique locations. From architectural wonders to remote getaways, these pubs prove that a great drinking spot is about much more than just the beer.”

The quirky pubs in this study were sourced from the websites Pub Gallery and Never Mind the Bus Pass.