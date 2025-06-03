New study uncovers America's best and worst states for bill affordability

Budgeting apps, financial literacy tools, and negotiating rates on big-ticket expenses can help households regain some financial breathing room as costs continue to rise.

A new study reveals West Virginia will face the heaviest financial burden from household bills by 2035.

The research, conducted by coupon site Bravo Deal, analysed historical consumer spending patterns and income from 2011 and 2023 from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Researchers analyzed the cost of utilities, insurance, internet, healthcare, and car expenses to determine how these expenses have impacted Americans’ finances over time. The analysis calculated the percentage of disposable income spent on bills in each state for both specific years, then measured the percentage change in spending and income.

The growth rates between the two years were then used to project how these expenses could affect Americans by 2035, identifying where bill expenses are likely to cost the largest share of income.

Top five states with highest projected bill burden in 2035

Rank State Average annual consumer spending on household bills 2011 Percentage of income spent on bills in 2011 Average annual consumer spending on household bills 2023 Percentage of income spent on bills in 2023 Average annual consumer spending on household bills 2035 Percentage of income spent on bills in 2035 Change from 2023 to 2035 1 West Virginia $12,049 38.6% $19,812 41.2% $33,312 45.0% 3.8% 2 Louisiana $11,744 32.9% $19,366 36.2% $32,481 40.6% 4.4% 3 Kentucky $11,212 35.9% $18,422 37.2% $30,711 39.2% 2.0% 4 Alaska $13,795 28.6% $20,789 31.7% $31,823 35.5% 3.9% 5 Indiana $11,453 33.7% $18,597 34.1% $30,639 35.0% 0.9% # United States N/A 31.6% N/A 30.4% N/A 29.7% -0.7%

West Virginia ranks first, with residents expected to spend 45% of their income on bills by 2035 ($33,312), up from 41.2% in 2023 ($19,812) and 38.6% in 2011 ($12,409).

The 2035 share of income spent on bills is significantly higher than the national average, where Americans are projected to spend 29.7% of their income on bills by 2035, experiencing a slight decrease in financial burden of 0.7% from 30.4% in 2023.

Louisiana comes in second, with residents projected to spend 40.6% of their income on household expenses by 2035, growing from 36.2% in 2023 and 32.9% in 2011. The cost of bills in the state is expected to nearly triple from $11,744 in 2011 to $32,841 in 2035, also almost doubling the 2023 figure of $19,366.

Kentucky is third, spending 39.2% of their income on bills by 2035, equivalent to $30,711. This will grow from 37.2% in 2023 ($18,422) and from 35.9% in 2011 (11,212), meaning that the figure might grow more than double what Kentucky residents paid in 2011.

Further down on the list, Alaska is fourth with 35.5% of income spent on bills by 2035, for a total of $31,823, while Indiana closes the top five with 35%, equivalent to $30,639.

States with lowest projected bill burden in 2035

Rank State Average annual consumer spending on household bills 2011 Percentage of income spent on bills in 2011 Average annual consumer spending on household bills 2023 Percentage of income spent on bills in 2023 Average annual consumer spending on household bills 2035 Percentage of income spent on bills in 2035 Change from 2023 to 2035 50 Washington $11,806 29.4% $17,532 24.8% $26,114 20.9% -3.9% 49 Colorado $10,765 27.9% $17,150 24.5% $27,419 21.7% -2.8% 48 Wyoming $12,187 26.5% $18,095 24.9% $27,269 23.8% -1.1% 47 Massachusetts $14,387 30.5% $20,461 26.9% $29,243 24.3% -2.9% 46 Utah $9,093 29.6% $14,939 27.1% $24,650 24.5% -2.4%

At the other end of the list, Washington residents will face the lowest bill burden in the nation by 2035, spending just 20.9% of their income on household expenses. This coincides with $26,114 spent on bills by 2035.

Colorado follows closely with a projected bill burden of 21.7% in 2035, down from 24.5% in 2023, while Wyoming rounds out the three most financially comfortable states, with residents expected to spend 23.8% of their income on bills by 2035.

Marco Farnararo, CEO and co-founder at Bravo Savings Network, commented on the findings, “The data highlights not only the growing burden that many Americans will face on their household budgets over the next decade, but also the widening divide between states. For example, while West Virginia and Louisiana will see these expenses claim more and more of their monthly income, other states like Washington and Colorado will experience a burden that will be lighter, if not eased. This divide is ultimately driven by differences in disposable income and access to affordable services such as healthcare, energy, and housing.

For residents in high-burden states like West Virginia and Louisiana, it would be advisable to regularly audit recurring expenses such as subscriptions and insurance premiums, switching to more competitive utility or service providers where available, and taking full advantage of local, state, and federal assistance programs. Budgeting apps, financial literacy tools, and negotiating rates on big-ticket expenses can also help households regain some financial breathing room as costs continue to rise.”