New York revealed as the best state to celebrate St Patrick's Day

A new study has revealed the best states for St Patrick’s Day celebrations, with New York coming out on top.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many Americans will be enjoying St. Patrick's Day today – but which state is the best for celebrations?

Online casino 1000 Mines created an index that ranked the best and worst states to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To compile this, they analyzed the quantity, affordability, and popularity of St. Patrick’s Day events listed on Eventbrite between March 16 and 17 in every state. Google Keyword Planner was also used to find the number of St. Patrick’s Day-related Google searches per month in each state.

Taking the top spot as the best place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day was New York with an index score of 72.41 out of 100. It had the second-highest number of St. Patrick’s Day events at 79, many of which were located in New York City. The state also had the highest Google popularity related to St. Patrick’s Day with 686.94 searches per 100,000 people.

Many St. Patrick’s Day events in New York offered free entry, making it one of the most affordable states for celebrations.

Florida ranked second with an index score of 67.57. The Sunshine State hosted 76 St. Patrick’s Day events, the third-highest nationwide, and ranked fourth in Google search popularity with 587.73 searches per 100,000 residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In third was California, with a score of 66.23. The only state on the West Coast to claim a spot in the top 10, it had the most St. Patrick’s Day events of any state with 125. California also ranked sixth in terms of search popularity, generating 578 monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

Placing fourth was Virginia, with an index score of 65.70. While Virginia had just 18 events, these had the fifth-highest average followers for St. Patrick’s Day organizers on Eventbrite, with 27,907 per event.

Rounding out the top five was Ohio, with an index score of 64.16. The state ranked 10th highest for search count, averaging 562.43 monthly searches per 100,000 residents. With 18 events, it ranked 11th for organizer followers with an average of 22,758 per event.

Following in sixth was Texas with an index score of 63.41 out of 100. Michigan ranked seventh with a score of 63.32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completing the top 10 were Pennsylvania (62.49), New Jersey (62.06), and Colorado (61.89).

At the other end of the spectrum, Arkansas was found to be the worst state to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, with an index score of 3.21 out of 100. Arkansas had just two St. Patrick’s Day events, with the median price of the lowest priced ticket costing $37.50, and the median price of the most expensive costing $52.50.

Additionally, there were 405.19 monthly searches per 100,000 people in Arkansas for terms relating to St. Patrick’s Day – the second lowest of any state.

This information was provided by https://www.1000mines.com/