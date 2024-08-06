No backs to backstage: Wor Vera Deborah Taylor-Smith finds dream role in Annie
Best known as 'Wor Vera' from her hilarious videos on TikTok, Deborah has reached new heights of fame recently with her "yellow car, no back" sketch garnering over 3.3 million views.
Stepping back into the world of theatre has long been a dream for Deborah, and she is thrilled for the opportunity to sink her teeth into the role of the devious Miss Hannigan.
"Miss Hannigan is such an iconic character and I can't wait to bring my own twisted interpretation to the role. It's a dream come true to be performing as such an iconic character" said Deborah.
She will also have the added joy of performing alongside her daughter in the show, inspiring the next generation of performers.
Liam Glendinning of Astravaganza Entertainment said, "We're absolutely delighted to have Deborah on board. Her comedic talents and memorable online persona will no doubt make her a standout as the deplorable Miss Hannigan."
Annie will run at Playhouse Whitley Bay from August 28th-31st, 2024. To buy tickets or find out more information, please visit bit.ly/Astra-Annie.
