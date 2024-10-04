Noahfinnce embarks on UK headline tour in November
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After having played a slew of festivals this summer, including Download, Isle Of Wight, BludFest and more, the London-based artist is now gearing up for his UK headline tour in November. Noah will kick things off in Southampton at Papillon on 5th November, and make his way around cities such as Bristol, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Leeds. Noah will then will wrap things up at Camden’s Electric Ballroom on 13th November. Joining himwill be special guest, Nashville-based rising star Taylor Acorn, and also up and coming alt/rockers, South Arcade. See all live dates and details here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.