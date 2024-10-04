Noahfinnce embarks on UK headline tour in November

By Michelle Duffy
Contributor
4th Oct 2024, 4:58pm
Following the release of his single PET WITH THE TISM, pop/punk star NOAHFINNCE is gearing up for UK headline tour next month!

After having played a slew of festivals this summer, including Download, Isle Of Wight, BludFest and more, the London-based artist is now gearing up for his UK headline tour in November. Noah will kick things off in Southampton at Papillon on 5th November, and make his way around cities such as Bristol, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Leeds. Noah will then will wrap things up at Camden’s Electric Ballroom on 13th November. Joining himwill be special guest, Nashville-based rising star Taylor Acorn, and also up and coming alt/rockers, South Arcade. See all live dates and details here.

