North West Cancer Research counts down to annual Wirral Bazaar

The countdown to the festive season is in full swing as North West Cancer Research is just one week away from its annual Wirral Bazaar event.

Returning to Hulme Hall in Port Sunlight on Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 November, the much-loved event has become a must-visit for anyone who is keen to kickstart their Christmas shoppers early.

From handmade gifts, festive decorations and homeware to delicious food and drink, plus fabulous festive entertainment, Wirral Bazaar promises a packed line-up that has something for everyone.

Launched more than 30 years ago, the Wirral Bazaar has raised more than £650,000 for North West Cancer Research, helping to fund vital work towards tackling the cause, finding the cure, and improving the care for cancer.

Carol Kirkham, Head of Fundraising at North West Cancer Research, said: “Last year, we brought the event back to Wirral for the first time in a while and it was an overwhelming success.

“The Wirral Bazaar has become a regular fixture in diaries for those wanting to find a unique gift for Christmas and to get in the festive spirit, and this year we’re excited to be welcoming even more new businesses to showcase their offering.

“Hulme Hall is an absolutely beautiful venue, and we look forward to seeing both returning and new faces picking up their Christmas treats!”

The Wirral Bazaar takes place at Hulme Hall, Port Sunlight on Monday, November 3, 2pm-9pm, and Tuesday, 4 November, 9.30am-3pm.

Tickets are £5 each, with all proceeds going directly to North West Cancer Research, while profits from the cafe, and 10% of takings from over 55 carefully selected stalls will also be donated to the charity.

There will be free parking at the venue.

For further information, visit: https://nwcr.org/get-involved/events/committee/november/wirral-bazaar/