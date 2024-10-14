Northern Belle: Fireworks on UK's poshest train

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There will be fireworks when Britain’s poshest train heads for Arnside three days before Bonfire Night.

For passengers will get a bird’s eye view of a spectacular 15-minute pyrotechnics display from the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle.

And while it takes place, they will be sipping champagne and tucking into a seven-course banquet prepared by celebrated head chef Matthew Green.

The luxury train, once part of the iconic Orient Express set-up, will halt on a viaduct overlooking Arnside Pier on the evening of Saturday, November 2.

Famous steam locomotive Tangmere hauls the Northern Belle over the picturesque Settle-Carlisle line

A spokesman said: “The evening will certainly go with a bang – in fact many of them – for our lucky passengers.

“This annual trip is always one of our most popular we run and it is a truly spectacular sight to see the fireworks reflected in the estuary waters below.”

The Northern Belle even has its own resident band to serenade passengers while a conjuror wanders through the carriages to add an extra touch of magic.

The train, hauled by a vintage diesel locomotive, will leave Preston at 1.20pm before picking up more passengers at Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Victoria stations.

Fares on the Northern Belle, which will return to the region in December for a series of special slap-up Christmas Lunch trips, start at £295.

For more details and to book, see www.northernbelle.co.uk