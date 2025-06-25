No parkas or tambourines allowed in Plymouth pub

Plymouth pub bans Oasis as locals state they're fed up with the famously feuding family.

Over a third of people in Plymouth (39%) say they’d find it hilarious if Oasis broke up (again) before the reunion tour next month, as 39% of locals actively dislike the band.

Plymouth - alongside Newcastle – is the city with the highest levels of Oasis-fatigue in the UK, with over 1 in 10 (11%) saying they’re sick of hearing friends and family talk about the band.

According to a recent poll from Flaming Grill, 30% of Plymothians admitted they’d rather be bald than have an Oasis-style haircut. Half would even prefer The Backstreet Boys, Steps or Atomic Kitten to get back together.

Pub rules include no sideburns or singing Wonderwall

To cater for those in Plymouth bored of the bickering brothers, The Tamar is being transformed into a ‘mehforit’ zone. Launching this Friday (27th June), from 8:30pm, punters will be barred for singing Wonderwall and Liam look-alikes will be exiled to the car park by staff - trained to identify irritating swagger, measure sideburn length and scan for concealed tambourines.

Menus of ‘better conversation topics’ will sit on tabletops to steer conversations back to preferred ground and Oasis noise-cancelling headphones will be available so a pint can be enjoyed in champagne super-silence.

But Plymouth does have a small, die-hard fanbase as the poll also reveals 4% of locals think Liam Gallagher would make a great Prime Minister, and 6% believe Wonderwall should be the national anthem.

Flaming Grill will also be on hand to offer those superfans their pub of dreams, where they can get a free Gallagher style haircut at the bar with their pint, listen to non-stop Oasis, and dress up in free parkas and bucket hats like their heroes. These pub events will take place in Manchester and London, where 48% of residents claim to be fans.

'Oasis free zone' comes to Plymouth pub

William Botterill, Head of Marketing at Greene King, said: “Love them or loathe them, everyone has a view on Oasis, and we wanted to get involved with our customers’ debates in our pubs this summer. We’re not just serving pints to a nation at musical odds this July – we're giving locals a pub that matches their views - whether they want to embrace or escapist wase Oasis’ tour season this summer. Whichever camp you’re in, our events will make the perfect battleground, or bonding ground, for mates across Summer."

Limited edition cocktails across both camps will also be on offer - Definitely May-Tea and Don’t Look Back in Jam-ger - serving up a taste of nostalgia, or sweet relief, depending on your Gallagher tolerance.

