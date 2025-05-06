Oasish and Kazabian to headline 20th anniversary Glastonbudget Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glastonbudget, the UK’s original tribute festival, is back for its 20th anniversary, promising four days of unforgettable music – headlined by none other than Oasish and Kazabian – over the weekend of May 22 to 25.

Held in the heart of Leicestershire’s countryside, Glastonbudget offers music lovers a chance to enjoy the very best professional tribute acts in the world, all in a family friendly and inclusive environment. Whether you're a long-time fan or a first-timer, this year’s celebration is not to be missed. And here’s why…

A Unique Festival Experience

At Glastonbudget, festival-goers can expect four days packed with top-tier musical entertainment.

Family fun - dressing up is optional but encouraged!

With a line-up featuring the UK’s most beloved tribute bands spanning the 70s, 80s, 90s, and 00s, fans can enjoy renditions of Queen, Oasis, Elton John, Pink, Madonna, ABBA, Arctic Monkeys, Kasabian, and many more. For those craving alternative music, a big top stage will host tributes to The Smiths, New Order, Nirvana, and The Sex Pistols, just to name a few.

Tony Cope, Director of Glastonbudget, said: "Glastonbudget has always been about creating the best atmosphere for our festival family, and this year’s 20th anniversary will be no exception. We've got an epic line-up, top-notch production, and plenty of surprises in store. We can't wait to celebrate with our loyal fans and introduce new festival-goers to the magic of Glastonbudget."

Taking place at Turnpost Farm near Loughborough, attendees will also enjoy the best in festival amenities, including free camping and parking, as well as options for glamping, caravans, and motorhomes. A giant 220-foot bar will serve the best local ales, ciders, and cocktails, while a diverse food village offers the county’s most loved multicultural cuisines. Other attractions include a funfair, craft stalls, and merchandise stands, ensuring that there’s truly something for everyone.

New Features for the 20th Anniversary

Glastonbudget - is back for its 20th Anniversary

For its milestone year, Glastonbudget is introducing exciting new additions to the festival. A 100% headliner main stage will feature the top tribute acts, alongside bigger screens and state-of-the-art production. Special guests will also make an appearance, including a tribute to Gordon Ramsay and Glastonbury’s very own Michael Eavis tribute compere.

Tony continued: "This year, we’ve pulled out all the stops. Not only will we have the very best tribute acts in the business, but we’re introducing new features like the Club GB area – a special festival seating area where you can enjoy the music in style, complete with exclusive tribute merch. Plus, we're launching our very own app to help festival-goers plan their schedules and get the latest updates."

Additional enhancements include a new shower village for weekend ticket holders, a campsite breakfast service, and subsidised bus routes from nearby towns like Ashby, Coalville, Loughborough, and Melton Mowbray.

A Festival for Everyone

Describing the festival, Tony said: "Glastonbudget is one massive family party, where everyone knows the words to every song. Whether you're into rock, pop, or alternative music, there's something for everyone. It’s about dressing up, dancing, and having the best time surrounded by like-minded people."

Known as the "Glastonbury of the Midlands," Glastonbudget is the UK’s longest-running tribute festival, bringing together a colourful community of music lovers. With over fifty back-to-back tribute performances across four days, Glastonbudget attracts attendees of all ages.

The festival offers exceptional value for money, providing festival-goers the chance to see tribute performances from legendary bands like Oasis, ELO, Black Sabbath, and AC/DC – at a fraction of the cost of their original counterparts. It’s the dream festival line up.

Supporting the Local Community

Glastonbudget’s impact extends beyond the festival fields: the event is a major contributor to the local economy and community, employing over 100 people from Leicestershire and supporting local businesses and suppliers, from food traders to production companies. Collaborations with regional breweries like Castle Rock Brewery and local cider producers like The Thirsty Farmer highlight the festival’s commitment to showcasing the best of Leicestershire.

Tony explained: "We’re proud of how much we give back to the community. The festival brings people together from all walks of life, and we’re able to support local businesses and offer opportunities to small traders, which helps drive the local economy."

A Festival Like No Other

Glastonbudget’s 20th anniversary promises to be the most exciting one yet. With a line-up featuring legendary tribute acts, an amazing atmosphere, and plenty of new features, it’s a weekend you won’t want to miss. Whether you're a fan of classic rock, pop hits, or alternative anthems, Glastonbudget has something for you.

Don’t miss the ultimate tribute festival of 2025.

For tickets and up to date information, please use: www.glastonbudget.org