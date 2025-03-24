On sale now: Max McNown's debut UK/EU headline tour this December

Promo Image

Skyrocketing singer-songwriter Max McNown has announced that he will be embarking on a debut headline UK/EU tour this December, with dates across Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Paris and finishing up in London. Full dates and details can be found below. Tickets are on sale now.

Having just come back from his first-ever trip to Europe, McNown kicked off C2C: Country to Country festival earlier this month in Berlin and Rotterdam and made his UK debut the following weekend at London’s O2 Arena.

This month whilst in Berlin, McNown released his brooding new track “ Call Me If You Miss Me”, with its official performance video. “Call Me If You Miss Me” captures the bittersweet longing and search for closure that follows the end of a relationship.

This new track continues the story of his stunning sophomore album Night Diving, released earlier this year via Fugitive Recordings x The Orchard x Columbia Records.

Tour Graphic

“‘Call Me if You Miss Me’ is one of the first songs written in the creation of Night Diving and I’ve been so eager to give it to the fans” says McNown. “It comes as a promise that we’re not done, and more music will always be the Max McNown way”.

Listen to “Call Me If You Miss Me” here / Watch performance video here

McNown recently made his TV debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show with a charming performance of his radio hit “Better Me For You (Brown Eyes).” Just one month before, host and singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson covered his breakout GOLD single “ A Lot More Free” on her TV show.

Watch “Better Me For You” performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show here / Watch Kelly Clarkson cover “A Lot More Free” here

One of the “brightest newly minted stars to come out of Nashville in recent years” ( GRAMMY.com), McNown has impressively sold out every stop of his debut headline tour after spending the past year opening for stars like Wynonna Judd, Wyatt Flores, Michael Marcagi, Sam Barber, 502s, Corey Kent, Trampled by Turtles, JOSEPH, and more. Fans can expect to hear his viral hit “ A Lot More Free” and newer songs from Night Diving, a graceful fusion of folk and pop produced by Jamie Kenney (Colbie Caillat, Laci Kaye Booth).

Listen to ‘Night Diving’ here / Watch the “Night Diving” music video here

McNown’s latest triumphs include being named a 2025 Amazon Music Artist to Watch and Billboard’s Country Rookie of the Month for November of last year following his feature as CMT’s Next Up Now artist alongside the release of Willfully Blind.

The EP landed as the Oregon-born artist made his AmericanaFest debut, and as we saw another major resurgence of his breakout hit single “ A Lot More Free.” Since the single’s release it has recently achieved RIAA Gold certification, earned him a top spot as #1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, peaked at #1 on the iTunes singles chart and #1 on the TikTok Breakthrough USA chart, climbed the Canadian Hot 100 chart, and was placed on Spotify’s Hot Country and Viral 50 global playlists.

December Headline UK/EU Tour Dates:

1st December - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre

2nd December - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland Ballroom

3rd December - Manchester, England - Albert Hall

5th December - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

6th December - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

8th December - Paris, France - Alhambra

9th December - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town

ABOUT MAX McNOWN:

At 23, Max McNown has already been on a storied musical journey. Taking control of his future, overcoming personal challenges, and drawing inspiration from his brother who was bravely fighting cancer, McNown packed his bags and drove from remote Oregon to Southern California. From there, videos of him busking on a pier made an impact online and eventually grew into a legion of supporters on TikTok (now 2.2M+ followers).

After attracting interest from major TV talent shows, McNown auditioned for one, before deciding it wasn't for him, and gracefully turned them down as he knew he needed to walk his own path.