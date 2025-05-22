One in six young people say they discovered orchestral music through gaming, new RPO research reveals

Tell us your news

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra explores the power of video game music to attract new audiences.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) has released new national survey findings that reveal the growing influence of gaming soundtracks in shaping musical tastes – particularly among young people.

A nationally representative survey of 2,000 people found:

· 88% of under 25s are interested in video games

· One in six (15%) say they discovered orchestral music through gaming

· 22% say the soundtrack enhances their gaming experience

· 18% would be more likely to attend an orchestral concert if it featured video game music

· 19% say video game soundtracks have prompted them to explore classical music more widely

“We're witnessing the continued evolution of a relatively new genre of repertoire,” said Tom Philpott, Director of Artistic Planning at the RPO. “Gaming soundtracks are now being recognised as culturally significant compositions worthy of the concert hall.”

To celebrate this emerging cultural crossover, the RPO will perform Worlds of Fantasy: Video Games in Concert at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday 4th June 2025. The event, conducted by Eímear Noone, will feature scores from The Last of Us, Civilisation, Fortnite, Baldur's Gate, Halo, and more – performed live by the RPO, vocalist Aisling McGlynn and the Crouch End Festival Chorus.

“This concert complements our broader programming by celebrating the artistry of game compositions alongside our traditional repertoire,” added Louise Williams, Head of Sales and Marketing at the RPO.

The concert builds on the Orchestra’s pioneering work with gaming and film scores, including the PlayStation in Concert premiere (2018) and the first gaming concert at the BBC Proms.