O’Neill’s Southampton celebrates Arrowsmiths first birthday with a donation to Saints Foundation

O’Neill’s Southampton has raised a glass to one year of Arrowsmiths - its digital darts experience – and marked the occasion with a special evening in support of local charity, Saints Foundation.

On Monday the O’Neill’s Southampton team hosted a first birthday party at the pub. As part of the celebrations General Manager Andy Moore presented a cheque for nearly £1,000 to representatives from the Saints Foundation.

O’Neill’s Southampton prides itself on being a pub for local fans – the kind of place where the matchday buzz keeps going long after the final whistle. Since 2023, the team has been selling limited edition O’Neill’s Southampton keyrings for £10 to all Southampton FC fans.

The keyrings Southampton FC keyrings for £10, giving fans 10% off food and drink and donating 100% of proceeds to Saints Foundation. The next season keyrings – for 2025/2026 are now available to buy from the pub *.

O'Neill's Southampton

The party also marked 12 months of Arrowsmiths, which has quickly become a local favourite for groups looking for something different. Starting from just £11 per person, guests can book a 90-minute session of fast-paced, interactive darts – perfect for mates, birthdays or just midweek fun.

But what really sets this side apart is that it was the first Arrowsmiths in the UK to include a darts oche designed specifically for wheelchair users – with step-free and two boards set at different heights, so everyone can play together without the need for adjustments or compromises.

“We’ve had an incredible first year,” continued Andy. "From the way the town’s embraced digital darts, to the support we’ve seen from Saints fans for our keyring fundraiser – it's been genuinely brilliant. Giving something back to the Saints Foundation, who do amazing work locally, feels like the perfect way to celebrate.”

“We’re proud that this site led the way in making digital darts more accessible,” Andy added. “Seeing players of all ages and abilities enjoying the game together is what makes Arrowsmiths so special — and what’s made this year one to remember.”

O'Neill's Southampton

Arrowsmith is a digital darts experience where guests over the age of 18 can book a 90-minute session from just £11 per person. The Southampton site features 6 individual booths for groups of up to 12 people — perfect for a midweek outing or a weekend blowout with friends and colleagues as well as for Christmas parties.

To book your experience at Arrowsmiths O’Neill’s Southampton visit the website or call 023 8022 5464. *Terms and conditions apply.