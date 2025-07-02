“Our faith calls us to care” – Faith communities standing in solidarity with those on the frontlines of climate impacts as thousands gather for mass lobby of MPs

Your World

On Wednesday 9 July, faith leaders and representatives of leading faith organisations from across the UK’s faith communities including Christian, Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist and Jewish traditions, are gathering in Westminster as part of the Act Now, Change Forever mass lobby for action on climate and nature.

They will join thousands of people from every corner of the country - Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and England, meeting with over 300 MPs to ask them to take bold, fair action to tackle the climate crisis and protect the natural world in line with moral responsibility, human dignity and the stewardship of creation.

Faith leaders are standing with communities on the frontlines of climate impacts, calling for leadership rooted in justice, and offering a voice of unity at a time of global crisis.

Citizens will be asking MPs to back urgent action by committing to:

Deliver vital funding to communities hit hardest by climate change. Restore nature to create a safer and healthier future. Back UK jobs and secure a greener, fairer future for all.

Speaking on behalf of The Climate Coalition, which is coordinating the mass lobby, Mary Corfield said:

“The role of faith communities in tackling climate change is hugely significant, with people deeply driven by the core values of their faiths to protect the planet. In addition, faith communities are quick to mobilise to offer support, compassion and collective action when tackling the climate and nature emergency.”

The faith communities’ mobilisation comes amid growing concern about the UK’s preparedness for climate impacts, following flooding and heatwaves already this year.

As part of Jubilee year faith organisations and other groups are highlighting the intertwined debt and climate crises, calling on MPs to lead on bold global reforms to tackle unjust debt and unlock funds to fight a climate crisis in climate vulnerable countries.

Many faith leaders will be in attendance at the Act Now Change Forever mass lobby, and have spoken out as follows:

Dr Shanon Shah, Director, Faith for the Climate:

"Many people of faith consider it a great moral and spiritual wrong that those who have done the least to cause climate change are the ones suffering its worst impacts, and yet have the least capacity to respond due to poverty and inequality. Many faith traditions and belief systems share a Golden Rule: treat others as you wish to be treated. We stand by our partners of all faiths and beliefs who are supporting this mass lobby of Parliament. We need our leaders to rise to the urgent challenge of upholding justice, interconnectedness, and compassion in addressing the climate crisis."

The Rt Revd Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich said:

“As a Christian I believe that caring for the climate is important because it honours God’s call to look after the earth and to love our neighbours, including those on the front line of the severe impact of climate change, as well as the rest of creation also crying out. Standing alongside people of different faiths at the mass lobby will emphasise that together we share a common concern and seek the common good because climate change impacts all areas of life – food production, the natural environment, health, community resilience, migration, conflict and war. It is making the world less stable. My prayer is that politicians, indeed all of us, will truly wake up to the urgency of the threat and take the urgent action on our carbon emissions. This is not an optional extra for the ministry of the Church, it is an imperative for the mission of God’s Church.”

Bishop John Arnold, Bishop of Salford and the former chair of CAFOD. Lead Bishop for the Environment, Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales said:

“The mass lobby is a vital moment for Catholics in this Jubilee Year, to stand against injustice. Our faith teaches us that we are stewards of this earth, protecting it for future generations. Now more than ever, we must stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters around the world who live in climate vulnerable countries— who did least to cause the crisis—yet are now burdened by unjust debt and unable to respond to the devastating effects of climate change.

“We unite as people of faith to call on our decision-makers to act boldly, lead on global reforms and unlock the resources needed for climate action. I pray that our voices will be heard loud and clear, and that decision-makers listen and respond and take urgent action now.”

Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg

“Judaism teaches that it is our God-given task to care for this earth in all its interconnected diversity. To the mystics, the world is replete with the wonder of God’s presence. Safeguarding the planet is thus an issue of responsibility, justice and love.

Therefore, together with all faiths, scientific bodies worldwide and innumerable environmental organisations, we call on government to honour our responsibilities to climate justice internationally, and to protect nature and biodiversity at home across our depleted nation.

No issue is more all-embracing, or of greater ultimate importance.

We need urgent appropriate action, locally, nationally and internationally. We ask this in the name of the future of life itself.”

Christine Allen, CAFOD Director and CEO said:

“As COP30 approaches, we face the stark reality that over 93% of climate-vulnerable countries are trapped in a debt crisis, undermining their ability to respond to climate related disasters and protect their communities.

“People of faith from across the UK are uniting in Westminster to urge MPs to act now. This mass lobby is a key moment during the Jubilee Year to speak out and demand change. The UK must lead bold global reforms to cancel unjust debt and unlock funds to fight a crisis these countries did least to cause. This is about justice — and urgent action.”

Luke Harman, Campaigns & Activism Manager, Christian Aid said:

“The cost of the climate crisis is continuing to rise and hit the people living in poverty the hardest. The mass lobby of Parliament is a crucial moment for Christians to join with other faith groups, conservation charities and anti-poverty campaigners to raise our voices.

“As Christian Aid supporters have been doing for 80 years, we'll stand with our global neighbours and hold politicians accountable to the needs of people most impacted.”

Elizabeth Slade, Chief Officer, General Assembly of Unitarian and Free Christian Churches said:

"Leaders in so many sectors are deeply entangled in the systems and power dynamics that are causing the climate crisis. Faith leaders have a responsibility not to shareholders but to speaking loving truth in service to all life - perhaps our voices can be heard by MPs when others can't. Unitarians have a wide range of faith perspectives, but one deeply held commonality is the interconnectedness of all life. Our actions here in the UK are causing harm here and around the world, to people, ecosystems, and our whole climate - our elected MPs must stop being part of this harm, and act in service of life. Unitarian Frank Lloyd Wright said "I believe in God, only I spell it Nature" - a view that a lot of people in Britain today, of all faiths and none, can share. We need our MPs to act."

Jack Palmer-White, Senior Director of The Good Faith Partnership said:

“The Good Faith Partnership has supported the mobilisation of multi-faith participation on 9 July, reflecting the broad and growing consensus that responding to climate change is a spiritual and ethical imperative.”

Avnish Thakrar, National Coordinator, Hindu Climate Action said:

“Hinduism has a deep-rooted culture of reverence for nature. The Earth is worshipped as our Mother; Rivers are considered Goddesses and animals & nature are an extension of our family. Therefore, caring for nature by practicing Ahimsa (non-harm) is an integral part of Hindu religious practice. All faith groups care deeply about climate change and the impacts it's having on the poorest and most vulnerable around the world. Most people belong to a faith community so religious leaders play a huge role in inspiring their communities to take climate action. Therefore, it's imperative that faith groups collaborate to send a strong and united message to our political leaders. Our prayer for 9 July is ‘

This mantra is a universal prayer for the welfare of all living beings. It expresses the wish that every being should be happy, healthy, peaceful and free from suffering.’”

Suraiya Rahman, Campaigns and Public Affairs Coordinator, Islamic Relief UK said:

“Urgent action on climate change is overdue. Faith communities share a vision of protecting the environment rooted in stewardship and justice. Global warming is already destroying lives across the world, often disproportionately affect people least responsible for the climate crisis, including Muslims. We stand together with our partners and everyone supporting the mass lobby in Parliament. We need action, not words and our leaders must now rise to the challenge of tackling the crisis and the injustice it brings.”

Dr Alex Clare-Young, JPIT Campaigns and Church Engagement Officer, The Methodist Church said:

“Care for creation is a core part of the Christian faith. In the context of the climate emergency, the Joint Public Issues Team (JPIT) hopes, prays and works for a planet where our environment is renewed. It is vital that the voices of people of faith are heard by Members of Parliament on this issue, which is of central importance to many of us. People of faith also have a role in moving towards a kinder politics, where we work together for change in dialogue. Our prayer for the Mass Lobby is that shared stories and connections renew hope and potential.”

Nadia Minhas - Sustainability and Climate Officer, Muslim Charities Forum

“As Muslims, our faith calls us to care for the Earth as a sacred trust a responsibility we share with people of all faiths. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Christian, Jewish, Sikh, Buddhist and other faith partners, united in a moral call for climate justice. This is not only a matter of environmental urgency, but of human dignity and compassion. Muslim charities across the UK are already witnessing the impact of climate change on vulnerable communities at home and abroad. Together, we urge our leaders to take bold, fair action restoring nature, protecting lives, and securing a greener, more just future for all who call the UK home. Our collective voices send a clear message: stewardship of the Earth is a shared duty, and now is the time to act.”

Heather Poxon, Territorial Environmental Officer, Salvation Army said:

"We support this initiative to raise awareness of the urgent need to care for God's creation, which is one of the five Mission Priorities of The Salvation Army. We believe people will not experience fullness of life unless our environment and earth's delicate climate balance is protected and cared for."

Those who want to take part are encouraged to find out more and register at https://www.theclimatecoalition.org/act-now-change-forever. There is assistance available towards travel costs.