Oxygen Activeplay is giving away 10,000 reasons to smile this Blue Monday

Following research that reveals adventurous play has positive effects on mental health, Oxygen Activeplay is opening the doors to all 12 parks for free, helping people generate extra endorphins on the ‘most depressing day of year’.

This Blue Monday (20th January), Oxygen Activeplay will be inviting over 10,000 people across the country to shun the Monday blues and bounce themselves happy, by opening all 12 of its parks for free.

Thanks to endless hours of darkness, dreary weather and post-Christmas deflation, the third Monday of the year is now known as ‘Blue Monday’ and is associated with feelings of doom and gloom. This year, on Blue Monday’s 20th anniversary, Oxygen is on a mission to turn frowns upside down and help people energise their minds, bodies, and souls by letting them bounce and play for free.

While Oxygen’s Hero Crew will always be the first to shout about the benefits of BIG-TIME fun, recent studies(1)(2)(3) led by Helen Dodd, Professor of Child Psychology at the University of Exeter, revealed that adventurous play, which generates feelings of excitement and thrill, has positive effects on children’s mental health.

Results showed that prolonged adventurous play can benefit mood and decrease signs of anxiety or depression.

Professor Helen Dodd said “Our research shows that the more time children spend playing adventurously the fewer symptoms of anxiety and depression they have, and the happier they are. Our national survey data shows that for both school-aged children and for preschool-aged children, the most adventurous play happens in indoor play centres, such as trampoline and activity parks like Oxygen, as well as in green outdoor spaces.”

“We also know from our research with parents that the weather affects how much time children get to play adventurously during the winter. So, at this time of year, indoor play centres that provide opportunities for thrilling, exciting play provide a way for children to access adventurous play without parents worrying about the weather. It is brilliant to see that Oxygen centres are offering free sessions, open to all, at a time of year when children and their parents might be feeling low and children might be in need of some adventurous play.”

Giving as many opportunities for adventure as possible, each of Oxygen’s 12 parks will host nine, hour-long sessions throughout the day, all completely free of charge and available to book via the Oxygen website.

Parks are located in Acton, Croydon, Derby, at The O2, Rayleigh, Reading, Romford, Wilmslow and York. Boost Trampoline Park in Leicester, and two RedKangaroo Trampoline Parks in Nottingham and Coventry, will also be opening their doors.

Local families, including the big kids, will be able to bounce, climb, leap and play to their heart’s content, making the most of inter-connected trampolines and unique activities in every park including everything from inflatables and soft play areas, to giant airbags and interactive strike arenas. Oxygen’s awesome Hero Crew will also be on hand to get pulses racing and release those endorphins, through extra special dances, activities, and games.

Special sessions will be held for toddlers during three time slots, with local community groups also being invited to take to the trampolines in the afternoons.

To be in with the chance of securing tickets to the free sessions, parents must be signed up to the Oxygen mailing list prior to Sunday 12th January. Exclusive booking links will be sent out on Monday 13th January, with all slots available to book on a first-come, first-served basis.

All jumpers must wear Oxygen socks during the free sessions, which can be brought from a previous visit or purchased online or on the day at a discounted rate of just £1 (usually £3) thanks to the support from Oxygen’s sock supplier Samurai

Natasha Waterfield, Chief Operating Officer of Oxygen Activeplay, said “Giving families up and down the country a space to play and have BIG-TIME Fun is our mission at Oxygen, so we’re tackling Blue Monday head-on and making it a day where 10,000 people can jump for joy instead.

“We know that studies have proven how beneficial play can be for mental health and staying active with family and friends is one of the best ways to get the endorphins flowing and shake off the January blues. So, everyone is invited to leap into happiness at one of our 12 parks. We hope to see you there!”

To find out more, and sign up to Oxygen’s mailing list go to oxygenactiveplay.co.uk/offers/blue-monday