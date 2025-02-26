Pac-man Live experience set to open doors in Manchester this March

PAC-MAN LIVE EXPERIENCE

A new immersive experience is set to open in Manchester in March, bringing the nostalgia of PAC-MAN to life like never before.

Bandai Namco Entertainment, in collaboration with Little Lion Entertainment, is launching the "PAC-MAN LIVE EXPERIENCE" at Manchester's Arcade Arena on March 22, 2025.

This groundbreaking attraction invites participants to step into a life-sized, interactive PAC-MAN maze, blending physical activity with augmented reality for a fun, multi-sensory adventure.

Players will wear high-tech PAC-Vests equipped with advanced tracking technology, allowing them to collect POWER PELLETS, evade the iconic ghosts; BLINKY, PINKY, INKY, and CLYDE, and accumulate points across 12 thrilling levels, as they sprint their way through the maze trying to catch you.

Exclusive bonus stages, unique to this live experience, promise to challenge and delight both newcomers and longtime fans of the classic arcade game.

The Arcade Arena features two impressive PAC-MAN mazes projected onto the floor, with dynamic visuals stretching from floor and walls, to transport participants directly into the nostalgic arcade atmosphere.

Hosting you throughout your time in the maze is the PAC-MASTER, an energetic gameshow host who provides commentary, sound effects, vibrant lighting, and mid-game feedback to fully immerse participants in the action.

Standard tickets are now available for £35 per person, with sessions lasting approximately 60 minutes, including 30 minutes of gameplay. The experience is designed for teams of up to eight players, making it an ideal outing for families, friends, and nostalgia enthusiasts.

Don't miss this opportunity to relive the days of PAC-MAN in a whole new dimension. Secure your tickets today and prepare to chomp your way to victory.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pacmanlive.co.uk.