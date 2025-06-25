Park in anger…Brits shun stadium gigs due to stress and cost of parking

Major new survey reveals the high level of stress and frustration around parking at large music concerts like Oasis gigs.

With the eagerly awaited Oasis reunion gigs about to take the UK by storm, a new survey has revealed the high level of financial stress and frustration felt by Brits when it comes to parking at large music concerts.

Indeed, with resold Oasis ticket prices soaring into the hundreds, and in some cases thousands of pounds, fans are being hit by more than just inflated resale prices reveals online parking portal YourParkingSpace, which lists cost-effective rented driveways to park on.

Its study of 2,000 Brits found that well over half (59%) thought that parking at these types of events is too expensive, with a third (33%) strongly believing this to be the case.

Worryingly, the survey also discovered that almost a half (45%) of gig goers have actually been put off attending a concert due to a lack of parking.

Andy Syrett, UK Managing Director at YourParkingSpace, said: “It’s clear to see that many music lovers find parking a major cause of stress when watching their favourite performers at big stadiums.

“Sadly, quite a few find parking such a problem that they avoid seeing their music idols on stage.

“There is some good news, though, as savvy concert goers can pre-book parking on rented driveways and off-road spaces.

“For example, we had spaces listed for less than £11 during a previous Oasis gig at Heaton Park – just a short walk from the venue, with none of the post-gig traffic jams.”

Further findings from the YourParkingSpace survey discovered that 42% have arrived late at a concert because they have struggled to find a parking space.

Even after the gig has finished then parking still increases worry levels for many, with more than half (53%) finding the queues stressful when leaving car parks.

Andy added: “We’ve all seen people leave concerts early, most likely because they don’t want to be stuck in queues from official parking sites.

“Some might say that another option is to park on a rented driveway, which can be a mere 10 or 15 minute walk away, but just far enough to avoid traffic congestion after the concert has finished.”

For more information about YourParkingSpace, including stadium parking, visit www.yourparkingspace.co.uk.

Oasis live ’25 UK tour dates

4 & 5 July - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

11, 12, 16, 19 & 20 July - Heaton Park, Manchester

25, 26 & 30 July; 2 & 3 August — Wembley Stadium, London