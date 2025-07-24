Patina Maldives and The Ritz-Carlton Maldives announce inaugural Fari Islands Festival

Fari Islands Festival

A landmark event for the Maldives this 19-22 September: a living canvas of sound, stories, taste, movement and marine consciousness

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patina Maldives and The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands have joined forces to launch the Fari Islands Festival - a celebration of culture, creativity, and conscious living – taking place from 19 -22 September 2025. This inaugural edition will bring together world-leading contemporary creatives and thought leaders including Canadian poet and illustrator Rupi Kaur, British DJ Kim Turnbull, and Tokyo-born fine food movement Wagyumafia, establishing the Fari Islands Festival as a distinctive new moment in the Indian Ocean’s cultural calendar.

This unique partnership brings together two leading resorts in a shared commitment to shaping a more inspired and mindful Maldivian experience, set within the serene and forward-thinking Fari Islands archipelago.

An Invitation to Engage with Depth and Intention

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands

Conceived not as a spectacle but as an experience of resonance and reflection, the Fari Islands Festival invites discerning guests to immerse themselves in a world of ideas and artistry.

The 4-day programme has been thoughtfully composed to offer guests the opportunity to connect with contemporary thought leaders, creators and innovators in ways that are immersive, considered and wholly original.

Creative Artistry: Internationally celebrated poet Rupi Kaur will lead the festival’s creative discourse, delivering a series of intimate readings and reflective dialogues that explore language, emotion and personal truth.

Body, Mind and Soul: The Bamford Experience, hosted by wellness expert CJ Jones-Leake alongside sustainability advocate and former professional athlete Anthony Mullally, offers a daily rhythm of grounding rituals, including breathwork, movement and integrative therapies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nature Amplified: National Geographic Explorer and shark scientist Gibbs Kuguru, in partnership with the Olive Ridley Project, leads a series of explorations designed to deepen awareness of the Maldives’ marine ecosystems. Through guided snorkelling trips, conservation workshops and reflective discussions, guests will be invited into a renewed relationship with the ocean.

Sonic Immersion: British DJ and creative force Kim Turnbull curates the island’s sonic identity, shaping ambient soundscapes and live performances that align with the gentle cadence of the natural environment.

Culinary Exploration: Gastronomy becomes performance with Wagyu Mafia, whose celebrated Kobe beef ritual will be presented through a limited series of curated dinners. Meanwhile, award-winning cocktail studio Nutmeg and Clove will reimagine the island’s bar culture through sensorial storytelling and spirited artistry.

A Festival Rooted in Place

The festival is hosted across the Fari Islands, a rare example of architectural clarity and community-led design. At the heart of the archipelago lies Fari Marina Village, a shared destination that seamlessly connects both resorts through curated experiences in dining, design, and the arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fari Islands is the only destination in the Maldives where two distinct resort philosophies coexist in effortless harmony. Patina Maldives, an expression of transformative luxury and artistic curiosity, encouraging guests to look beyond the moment and create lasting memories. In gentle contrast, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives embodies heritage, craft and natural flow, guided by the principle of the Circle of Life.

Together, they offer a fluid experience of rare depth, with guests invited to cross between both resorts, engaging in a dynamic yet intimate cultural programme crafted to nourish both inner and outer worlds.

“Patina Maldives was created as a place of purposeful presence, where guests are invited not only to passively experience but to participate. This festival extends that vision, encouraging guests to connect actively and meaningfully with ideas, artists and the natural world.” shares Anthony Gill, General Manager of Patina Maldives.

“At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, we honour the rhythm of nature and the richness of human connection. The Fari Islands Festival reflects that ethos, a gathering where culture, creativity and community come together with intention. It is an invitation to slow down, to listen deeply and to be moved by the beauty of meaningful exchange.” adds Oscar Posta, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reserve a place at Fari Islands Festival at Patina Maldives or The Ritz Carlton Maldives.

Further programme reveals to follow - expect more exceptional names to be announced in the weeks ahead.

Experience the journey on Instagram.