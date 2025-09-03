Paws for a Cause: Melbourn Springs hosts first-ever Dog Show
The event will take place on Friday 13th September at 2:00pm and promises an afternoon of fun for residents, families, friends, and of course their four-legged companions. From waggiest tails to the best tricks, there will be plenty of prizes up for grabs, as well as a raffle to raise vital funds in support of All Saints, Melbourn and Holy Trinity, Meldreth.
Acting General Manager, Vimu, said:
“We’re really looking forward to welcoming the community into our home for such a joyful event. Dogs always bring so much happiness to our residents, and being able to raise money for the church at the same time makes it even more special.”
Families are invited to register their pooches at Reception, or by contacting the home directly:
Melbourn Springs Care Home, Hyacinth Drive, Melbourn, SG8 6FY
01763 261974
Raffle prize donations are also warmly welcomed to help make the day a success.
So, whether you’re entering your dog or just coming along to cheer them on, it’s set to be a paw-some day out at Melbourn Springs on 13th September at 2pm!