Penguin Cafe top bill for Erased Tapes Royal Albert Hall show

Hatis Noit

The Royal Albert Hall will play host to a special night curated by one of the UK’s great independent music labels with tickets starting at £20.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Erased Tapes show on Saturday (March 29) is part of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust series of concerts and will feature performances by Penguin Cafe, Daniel Brandt, Douglas Dare and Hatis Noit.

This year’s concerts run from March 24-30, with other headliners including The Who; The Corrs; James Arthur; a night of comedy hosted by Micky Flanagan; and Frank Carter and Paul Cook, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Johnson, head of music and entertainment at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Erased Tapes to the Saturday slot at the Royal Albert Hall. Their unique sound and artistry will create an unforgettable experience that music fans won’t want to miss.

Robert Raths

“We are also deeply honoured that Robert Smith, one of the most influential artists of our time, has agreed to curate the Teenage Cancer Trust’s 2026 concerts at the Royal Albert Hall.

“Robert has been a dedicated supporter of Teenage Cancer Trust for many years, and his involvement will bring extraordinary performances to this iconic week while helping us raise essential funds. These funds ensure we can continue to provide vital specialist services for young people facing cancer within the NHS.

“You only get one chance at being young, and cancer threatens to turn lives upside down. Without the right support, the impact can be devastating. We cannot thank Robert enough for helping us make sure that no young person faces cancer alone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After selling out the Royal Albert Hall at the Proms 2015, ten years on Erased Tapes returns with an all-star lineup.

Penguin Cafe

Headlined by legendary ensemble Penguin Cafe, the bill also features English contemporary songsmith Douglas Dare, London-based German composer, drummer and filmmaker Daniel Brandt with an exclusive preview of his brand new multimedia spectacle Without Us, which will premiere in full at the Barbican Hall next month, and the exceptional Japanese voice artist Hatis Noit who "has been moving audiences to tears” (The Guardian).

Erased Tapes is a truly independent record label that has disrupted the industry and rejuvenated the musical landscape since 2007. The London-based label has consistently nurtured genre-defying artists from all around the world without losing its avant-garde ethos.

In 2015, BBC 6 Music radio presenter Mary Anne Hobbs staged an Erased Tapes evening featuring Nils Frahm and A Winged Victory For The Sullen at the Royal Albert Hall as part of the prestigious BBC Prom. It was the fastest selling ticket of the entire season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Raths, founder of Erased Tapes, said: “It's not every day that you get asked to take over a space like the Royal Albert Hall. To return within a decade feels more than an honour, especially for such a great cause.”

Teenage Cancer Trust patron Roger Daltrey CBE said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances the planned Teenage Cancer Trust event on the Sat 29th had to be postponed. So I can't thank Penguin Cafe enough for stepping up for the charity at such short notice. Erased Tapes will be curating the rest of the line up for the evening so this is going to be a very special night of independent music at the Royal Albert Hall. Don't miss it!"

Visit www.teenagecancertrust.org/gigs for tickets