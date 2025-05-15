Peppa Meets the Baby! New cinema release plus family events this summer
It marks the beginning of an exciting new era as Peppa and George prepare to welcome their baby sister. Families are invited to join in the fun with a heartwarming cinema experience perfect for young fans.
Peppa’s all-new one hour cinema experience launches in over 2,600 cinemas across 14 countries from 30th May 2025. Featuring 10 brand-new episodes and six original songs, it’s an interactive sing-along event perfect for little ones.
- Date: From 30th May
- Where: In selected cinemas nationwide:
- More info: https://www.peppapigcinemaexperience.com/
- How much is it? See local cinema website for up-to-date pricing
Peppa Pig ‘Welcome Baby Weekend’ at Battersea
Peppa Pig Battersea, - the first ever standalone Peppa Pig store - is hosting a 'Welcome Baby Weekend' to celebrate the arrival of the new baby. There will be fun filled activities, new products and the first chance for fans to meet Mummy Pig and the baby in London!
- Date: 31st May – 1st June
- Where: Battersea Power Station - Ground Floor Boiler House North, Battersea Power Station, SW11 8DD
- More info: https://peppapigbattersea.com/
- How much is it? Free of charge
Meet Baby Pig at Peppa Pig World
But that’s not all - as from 1st June, fans can visit Paulton’s Park - the home of Peppa Pig World - to welcome the baby this summer. Fans will have a very special opportunity to be one of the first people to meet the whole family including the baby in person!
- Date: From 1st June
- Where: Paulton’s Park - Ower, Romsey, The New Forest, Hampshire, SO51 6AL
- More info: https://peppapigworld.co.uk/pages/baby-pig
- How much is it? Children under 1 metre in height are FREE and do not require a ticket, otherwise tickets are £45pp