Peppa Meets the Baby! New cinema release plus family events this summer

Peppa Pig returns to the big screen with a joyful new adventure that gives fan the first ever opportunity to see the baby in the show.

It marks the beginning of an exciting new era as Peppa and George prepare to welcome their baby sister. Families are invited to join in the fun with a heartwarming cinema experience perfect for young fans.

Peppa’s all-new one hour cinema experience launches in over 2,600 cinemas across 14 countries from 30th May 2025. Featuring 10 brand-new episodes and six original songs, it’s an interactive sing-along event perfect for little ones.

Date: From 30th May

Where: In selected cinemas nationwide

More info: https://www.peppapigcinemaexperience.com/

How much is it? See local cinema website for up-to-date pricing

Peppa Pig ‘Welcome Baby Weekend’ at Battersea

Peppa Pig Battersea, - the first ever standalone Peppa Pig store - is hosting a 'Welcome Baby Weekend' to celebrate the arrival of the new baby. There will be fun filled activities, new products and the first chance for fans to meet Mummy Pig and the baby in London!

Date: 31st May – 1st June

Where: Battersea Power Station - Ground Floor Boiler House North, Battersea Power Station, SW11 8DD

More info: https://peppapigbattersea.com/

How much is it? Free of charge

Meet Baby Pig at Peppa Pig World

But that’s not all - as from 1st June, fans can visit Paulton’s Park - the home of Peppa Pig World - to welcome the baby this summer. Fans will have a very special opportunity to be one of the first people to meet the whole family including the baby in person!

Date: From 1st June

Where: Paulton's Park - Ower, Romsey, The New Forest, Hampshire, SO51 6AL

More info: https://peppapigworld.co.uk/pages/baby-pig

How much is it? Children under 1 metre in height are FREE and do not require a ticket, otherwise tickets are £45pp