Perfetto coffee with purpose: iconic coffee brand De’Longhi brings innovation and social impact to London Coffee Festival 2025 in partnership with Well Grounded

De’Longhi, leading innovator in coffee technology, will be showcasing its premium coffee machines and celebrating its impactful partnership with Well Grounded, the social enterprise changing lives through coffee sustainable careers, at the London Coffee Festival 2025.

To kick-start the festival De’Longhi are offering £100 off their flagship manual bean to cup coffee machine, the De’Longhi La Specialista Opera for a limited time only, down to £699.99 from £799.99.

At London Coffee Festival, visitors can enjoy the finest brands, beans and brews the world of coffee has to offer, including live demonstrations of De'Longhi’s latest range of machines as part of The Art of Perfetto, and meeting the team of Well-Grounded baristas who have turned their passion into profession thanks to the ongoing partnership.

This year, the De’Longhi stand will be fuelled by Union Hand-Roasted Coffee's Union Coffee Roasters’ Community Blend beans*.

The London Coffee Festival

More than just a coffee, Community is a collaboration and a testament to the power of partnerships - as this coffee supports communities both at origin in Peru and here in the UK. For every 200g bag sold via Union's website, 25p is donated to Well Grounded by Union.