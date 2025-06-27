Picnic, performance and culture in the heart of Kew Gardens

Radio Times magazine kicks the series off with a day of TV chat, book banter and quizzing (4 September). For the lunchtime session, Richard Osman joins Radio Times editor, Tom Loxley, and columnist and podcaster, Caroline Frost, to discuss his career highlights, from Cambridge University to hit TV game show creator (8 Out of 10 Cats, Richard Osman’s House of Games) and best-selling author (The Thursday Murder Club novels, upcoming Netflix series and a new book in September). The presenter, novelist and comedian shares TV talk, book inspiration and the secrets to a good (literary) murder.

In the afternoon, fellow Pointless host, presenter, actor and comedian, Alexander Armstrong, joins the action as the pair share their top TV quiz and game show moments with Radio Times’ Tom Loxley. Then it’s time for some audience participation as Osman and Armstrong turn quizmasters, bringing ‘The Best Quiz Ever’ to life on the Kew Gardens stage. Fun, fast, fiendishly clever questions are a given so bring your quizzing A-game, a phone or tablet and put your wits to the test.

Richard Osman said: “I’m delighted to be heading to glorious Kew Gardens this September for such a special event. Expect behind-the-scenes stories from my life as a presenter, producer and comedian with telly gossip, anecdotes and a bit of all-round television tomfoolery. I’ll also be joined by my partner-in-crime (quiz-based, of course) to bring The Best Quiz Ever to life on stage. It’s set to be an unforgettable day of TV chat, crime capers and top-notch quizzing in beautiful surroundings.”

On Friday 5 September, HistoryExtra presents Ancient Rome: Republic to Empire. Historian Tom Holland and Classicist Professor Mary Beard are in conversation with HistoryExtra podcast editor, Ellie Cawthorne. With their signature storytelling flair, the learned pair will bring ancient history to life. From Caesar’s dramatic power plays to scandalous intrigue, take a deep dive into the politics, battles, and betrayals that shaped the Roman Empire.

On Saturday 6 September, BBC Gardeners’ World Live welcomes Adam Frost and Frances Tophill for a day of green-fingered inspiration and plant-based chat. Presenter and keen gardener, Nicki Chapman, and BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine editor, Kevin Smith, will be harvesting horticultural highlights, and digging deep for behind-the-scenes gems from the much-loved BBC2 gardening show. Expect practical advice and plenty of fun, set amongst Kew Gardens’ perfect surroundings.

On Sunday 7 September, join BBC Countryfile presenters, Adam Henson, Anita Rani, John Craven and Matt Baker as they celebrate the heart of rural Britain. Hosted by Anita Rani, the team share the lowdown on life behind the Countryfile cameras, best and worst days on location and the unpredictability of TV, countryside and the weather, including unforgettable moments in the field and the stories that left a lasting impression.

Immediate Live is the UK's leading organiser of unmissable consumer events, including BBC Gardeners’ World Live, Hampton Court Food Festival, Good Food Show and London Art Fair.

Rachel Poletti-Gadd, Portfolio Director at Immediate Live, organisers of In Conversation at Kew Gardens, said: “We can’t wait to bring these wonderful new events to the glorious setting of Kew Gardens. With a cracking combination of celebrity voices, topical themes and excellent conversation, all you need to bring is a good picnic, a comfy blanket and some great company to enjoy it all with. There’s plenty of time to explore Kew’s delights too.”

Adam Thow, Director of Commercial and Visitor Operations, RBG Kew, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Immediate Live to bring ‘In Conversation at Kew Gardens’ to life this September. It’s a rare and exciting opportunity to experience some of the UK’s most recognisable voices in a beautiful outdoor setting. With thought-provoking discussions, celebrity guests and the chance to explore Kew’s stunning gardens included in every ticket, it promises to be a truly memorable series of events.”

Tickets for In Conversation at Kew Gardens, event sponsored by Inspired Villages, are on sale now at https://www.inconversationlive.co.uk/. Events take place at Kew Gardens, next to the Pavilion Bar & Grill. There are two events per day, gates open at 11.30am and 4pm. Premium tickets (£55/£53 concessions) offer prime viewing nearest the stage. Bring a picnic and blanket and enjoy the atmosphere up close with this classic, relaxed lawn experience. Set slightly further back but still with great views, Standard ticket holders (£47/£38 concessions) have the option to bring picnic blankets or camping chairs. All In Conversation tickets include entry to Kew Gardens from 10am-7pm. Kew Gardens members receive a 20% discount on tickets.

