Plan free family fun for May half term

“School holidays can put a lot of pressure on parents’ wallets, but there are so many amazing activities families can enjoy without spending a fortune,” says Dan Evans, money-saving expert at hotukdeals.com

It may feel like the Easter school holidays have only just ended, but May half term will soon be upon us.

Parents - fear not! The team at hotukdeals.com has put together a list of budget-friendly activities and tips to keep the whole family entertained.

Families looking to keep the kids entertained without overspending can take advantage of a wide range of free and low-cost activities across the UK. From museums to parks and adventures in nature, there’s something for everyone.

Outdoor adventures and nature trails

Forestry England offers child-friendly trails in over 15 locations, with downloadable activity packs and themed experiences like Shaun the Sheep trails. Entry is free; parking charges may apply.

Entry to the UK's National Parks for walking, picnicking, and enjoying the scenery is generally free.

Boost the fun by incorporating treasure hunts or games. Geocaching is a modern treasure hunt using GPS-enabled apps, ideal for exploring local parks or countryside. Simply download the app.

Beaches

A trip to the seaside is a classic free day out. Building sandcastles, paddling in the shallows (where safe), and searching for shells and interesting pebbles costs nothing.

While access to these natural spaces is free, it's important to be aware of potential hidden costs.

Parking charges are common, particularly at popular beauty spots or sites managed by organisations like the National Trust. Using public transport can sometimes be a cheaper alternative where routes allow.

Beyond simply walking, these natural environments are playgrounds in themselves.

Encourage kids to build dens, go on a nature scavenger hunt, or try spotting local wildlife.

Heritage adventures

Step back in time without spending a penny by exploring the wealth of historic ruins and expansive grounds managed by organisations like English Heritage and the National Trust. While their flagship properties often have entry fees, both organisations care for numerous sites that are completely free to access.

In Your Area and National Trust currently have an offer for a free day pass, but you’ll need to be quick as there are limited passes available.

A searchable list of places to visit, including a 'Free to Enter' filter, is available on the English Heritage website.

These free heritage sites are fantastic locations for walks, picnics, and sparking children's imaginations about the past. It's important to distinguish these free-access sites (often ruins or landscapes) from the main portfolio of intact castles, stately homes, and gardens (like Dover Castle or Stonehenge) where entry fees apply or membership is required for free entry.

Museums and cultural experiences

Natural History Museum (London) has free entry to dinosaur displays, the iconic blue whale, and hands-on science stations.

National Railway Museum (York) is free for all ages, with interactive exhibits and real locomotives.

V&A Museum of Childhood (London) and People’s History Museum (Manchester) also offer engaging family-friendly exhibitions.

In Scotland, the Riverside Museum (Glasgow) and National Museum of Scotland (Edinburgh) are both free and packed with interactive experiences.

In Wales, National Museum Cardiff is open six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday. Take an amazing journey in The Evolution of Wales from the very beginnings of time to the present day. The story begins with the Big Bang and takes you on a 4,600 million-year journey, bringing you face to face with dinosaurs and woolly mammoths along the way.

Top tip: always check your local museum's website before visiting for the latest event schedules, timings, booking requirements (even for free events), and to secure timed entry slots where necessary, especially for popular venues during peak times.

Library activities and storytelling

Local libraries often run free storytelling sessions, craft mornings, and LEGO clubs during half term. Checking your local council's website should be a priority when planning for half term. Look for sections titled 'What's On', 'Libraries', 'Parks and Leisure', 'School Holiday Activities', or similar.

You'll likely find a diverse programme tailored to your community. Libraries have evolved far beyond just lending books. During holidays, expect to find creative sessions, free drop-in craft activities, engaging story times for younger children (sometimes themed or multilingual), author visits, or small theatre performances.

Reading challenges, coding clubs, or board game sessions are also common half term features.

Check local council websites for schedules and booking info.

Creative and free play opportunities

Seek out your local playgrounds and water parks. Simply going to a new town's park can be an exciting adventure for children.

Keep an eye out for splash zones like those in Stratford’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park or Rother Valley Country Park in Yorkshire and The Splash Pad at Pencoedtre Park, Barry to cool off on sunny days.

Parks provide free access to green spaces perfect for running around, playing informal games like frisbee or football, or simply enjoying a picnic on the grass.

Arts and crafts at home

From cardboard castles to nature-inspired collages, creative play doesn’t have to cost a pretty penny. Save your cereal boxes and lay out scissors and tape and let their imagination take over.

Many retailers like Hobbycraft also offer free in-store kids’ crafting workshops (booking essential).

Alternatively, get arty at home and create your own collages and pictures. Arrange leaves and petals into colourful images. Or build towers from twigs and create patterns with stones on the ground.

Bark rubbing is another simple and fun thing to do: just place some paper over textured tree bark and rub with the side of a crayon. It works with leaves too.

General budgeting tips

Picnic instead of eating out. Save money and make a day of it by bringing your own food.

Plan travel wisely. Use travel passes and book train tickets in advance for discounts.

Use free online resources. Websites like hotukdeals.com and local Facebook groups often list free local events.

Hunt for kids eat free and cheap holiday deals. Many chain restaurants, pubs, and supermarket cafés run special offers during school holidays where children can eat for free or for just £1 when an adult purchases a main meal. Examples often include Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, and Sainsbury's cafés, with others like Bella Italia and YO! Sushi sometimes participating.

Catch a cheaper showing at the cinema. If a cinema trip is planned, avoid peak prices by looking for discounted morning screenings aimed at families. Vue cinemas often run ‘Mighty Mornings' with tickets starting at £2.49 for both adults and children, while Picturehouse cinemas typically have a 'Kids' Club' on weekend mornings with tickets around £3.30.

Take reusable water bottles with you on day trips. Staying hydrated is important, but buying bottled drinks all day gets expensive. Carry reusable bottles and refill them with tap water – many cafés and attractions are happy to provide free refills.

Employing these simple hacks can significantly stretch your half term budget, allowing for more fun and less financial stress.

“Whether it’s a museum day, nature walk, or home craft session, it’s possible to make lasting memories without blowing the budget.”

