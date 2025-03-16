Popular Manchester band Gorilla Riot closing March Salvation tour

Gorilla Riot Salvation tour 2025

Peterborough is set to receive an unmissable line up of artists at the ever popular The Met Lounge on Saturday 22nd March. Hard hitting Manchester 5 piece Gorilla Riot will headline the night, with support from Thieves of Liberty and Dead Reynolds.

The 200 capacity venue has hosted some wonderful names over the last 30 years, but never lost the focus of supporting rising stars and giving a platform to local artists. Gorilla Riot describe themself as a "5 piece dirty rock n roll blues machine from Manchester" but this barely scratches the surface. While they are already renowned for their live performances and have caught the attention with shows headlined by REEF, The Darkness and Airbourne, they have also released ep's and albums that have entered the charts - most recently in 2024 with "Salvation" which reached #4 in the UK Blues chart and #11 in the downloads chart.

Last year, Peterborough's own Austin Gold launched his new album "Ain't no Saint" with a sold out performance at the venue, featuring magnificent support from Sunderland's Thieves of Liberty who made lots of friends and will be a popular draw when they return on Saturday.

Opening the concert next week are East Anglian 5 piece Dead Reynolds who are already firm favourites at the venue. The ability to see artists close up - and quite often get to chat with them at their merchandise stalls - is key to keeping venues open across the UK. The Met Lounge owner/promoter Steve Jason has planned a great nights entertainment - do not miss out.

Tickets are running out, but can be found at https://tinyurl.com/gorilla2203