“Portraying the menopause in an accurate, sensitive way is something we take really seriously.”

London-based founder and wellness expert Harshita Kudaravalli is joining the crew of a new comedy.

Hot Flash tells the story of an accidental entrepreneur who triumphs despite imposter syndrome, brutal menopause symptoms, and the challenges of being a forty plus single mum.

In her role as health and wellness partner, Harshita will consult with producers on the accurate and sensitive representation of perimenopause and menopause. She’ll also help to maintain the wellbeing of the film’s cast and crew throughout the production schedule.

Harshita began to focus on holistic health and wellness after a 15-year career in medical research, innovation, and regulatory affairs. She’s particularly interested in helping women navigate the impact of perimenopause and menopause symptoms by sharing preventative, easy-to-adopt strategies to minimise them.

Hot Flash writer Jan Birley

The film’s writer and producer Jan Birley, said:

“Dealing with menopause in an accurate, sensitive way while not shying away from using comedy is something we take really seriously. Harshita's expertise, combined with the lived experience of our amazing cast and production team, means we can do that with absolute confidence. Many of us have personal experience too, so we’re also looking forward to stealing some of her best advice for ourselves!”

Harshita said:

“I’ve been following Hot Flash for a while and applaud Jan and the production team for choosing to embrace the menopause as a key part of the lead character’s story. I’m excited to use a mixture of my science background and holistic wellness expertise to to ensure it’s sensitively done, and to keep the cast and crew feeling their best throughout the filming schedule!”

Hot Flash will shoot from early 2026.