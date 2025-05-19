Pre-loved fashion craze has hit Taco Bell with new in-store packaging for resellers
The circular packaging craze has seen second-hand sites reach viral notoriety with buyers posting their deliveries in unexpected packages - everything from cereal boxes to nappies, basically whatever’s on hand to ship their sold items.
With Taco Bell having seen pre-loved clothing delivered in its branded bags on social media, the Mexican inspired chain is now offering free delivery bags as suitable resale packaging to help sellers with their big summer wardrobe clear out.
Having started as a clever TikTok initiative, the chain is now taking things one step further. For one day only (Monday 19th May), Taco Bell has turned its Baker Street restaurant into a DIY postage packaging station, complete with tape, stamps and sustenance.
Customers can pack up their items in-store using all the necessary materials - complete with an unmistakable branded bag. And in true Taco Bell fashion, they won’t leave empty-handed. Each person who stops off at the store for packaging-related purposes will be rewarded with a free crunchy taco.
Taco Bell’s Lucy Dee said: “Have you ever ordered from a resale company and received your parcel in less than desirable packaging? We thought so! Sellers have got creative, embracing whatever is lying around the house. Now you can get the most out of your bag at Taco Bell!
“We’ve been offering circular fashion offenders an easy packaging solution, but surprised at the demand, we wanted to roll this out across the nation.”
For a limited time, Taco Bell will offer its paper bags via Click & Collect which means anyone can get involved in the fun, totally free of charge just as long as you add at least one other item to the order. Forget the last-minute dash for a mailing bag or a random cardboard box, Taco Bell has you covered.