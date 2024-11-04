Pre-Loved Market & Teddy Swap
Come and grab clothes, bags, shoes and toys cheaper than you'll get anywhere else, and feel good while you do it. Help the planet and support a worthy cause too.
We would absolutely love to see as much of the Northamptonshire community as we can, we are well aware that Scouting means nothing without community.
We would love to welcome as many people as possible through our doors!
13th Northampton Scout Groups Pre-Loved Market & Teddy/Toy Swap will take place on 8th & 9th December from 12-4pm.