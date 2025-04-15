Prestige Flowers joins line-up for CarFest

Philip Crowther of Prestige Flowers and CarFest founder Chris Evans

Prestige Flowers is set for a summer of fun as they once again join the line-up for CarFest.

The premium floral delivery company has been named the official Floral Partner for the three-day event and will also sponsor the Designer Village.

This year it will be re-named the Prestige Flowers Designer Village as they take over the area with lots of exciting floral displays.

Elise Harlock, brand manager at Prestige Flowers said: “CarFest is the biggest family fundraising festival in the UK and we can’t wait to head back for a second year.

“As a company we’re proud of our charitable endeavours so we feel right at home here.”

For visitors looking to add some extra glamour to their festival experience, the Prestige Flowers Designer Village is a must-visit destination at StarFest, a haven for style and creativity.

There, people will find everything from beautiful bouquets to unique artwork and luxury fashion and gifts.

A flower-covered tractor and Prestige Flowers’ iconic VW ID Buzz, with a carpet of blooms, is sure to stop people in their tracks.

And over the weekend people will be able to enjoy floral photobooths, flower walls and a flower workshop with one of Prestige Flowers’ expert florists, all free of charge.

Extraordinary floral displays will also decorate various stages, lounges and areas across Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire.

Elise continued: “CarFest is sure to be an amazing experience for visitors and we can’t wait to help create memories that will last a lifetime.

“On top of this, we will have a wishing tree for people to share their extraordinary wishes, and we will be doing our best to make some of them come true.”

Prestige Flowers is proud to be the UK’s most reviewed online florist, delivering over 10 million bouquets nationwide.

They are partners with extraordinary charities including Barnardo’s and Cancer Research UK, having raised more than £700,000 in charitable donations for a number of different causes.

They were also recently handed a perfect score of 100/100 from the Good Shopping Guide for their commitment to ethical policies and practices.

Prestige Flowers offers next day delivery, seven days a week. For more information visit prestigeflowers.co.uk