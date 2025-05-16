Professor Brian Cox smashes the record for most tickets sold for a science tour - for the fourth time!

Professor Brian Cox’s international tour reaches new heights as it concludes with North American leg and sets a new Guinness World Records title.

Guinness World Records (GWR), celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2025, is excited to announce that Professor Brian Cox has broken his own Guinness World Records title for the most tickets sold for a science tour.

As of his final US tour stop on May 14 at New York City’s Town Hall, which concludes the worldwide tour, 369,257 tickets have been sold for “Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey”, becoming the most popular science tour in history.

Once again, Professor Brian Cox has raised the bar - breaking the same Guinness World Records title for most tickets sold for a science tour for the fourth time. His record-breaking streak began in 2016 with the Wonders of Life tour (75,193 tickets), followed by Wonders of the Universe in 2017 (158,589 tickets), and Universal: Adventures in Space and Time in 2019 (230,873 tickets). Now, with the Horizons tour, he’s topped them all, setting a new benchmark for science tours worldwide.

Venues across the UK, Europe, Australia, Asia, and the US were transformed by Horizons, with audiences around the globe immersed in breathtaking visuals of distant galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes, and the latest scientific discoveries about the origins of the universe. But Horizons offered more than a visual experience. It invited audiences to explore some of the most profound questions of existence: What is the nature of space and time? How did life begin, how rare might it be and what is the significance of life in the Cosmos? What does it mean to live a finite fragile life in an infinite eternal Universe?

Combining state-of-the-art technology with Brian’s signature storytelling, the tour took audiences on a spectacular journey - a story of how we came to be, and what we can become. It stood as a celebration of human curiosity, blending science, philosophy, art, and music into a powerful and inspiring narrative.

Speaking of his achievement, Professor Brian Cox said: “It’s a wonderful thing to break this record again. I believe very strongly that science is too important not to be a part of popular culture. It underpins pretty much every technology we take for granted in our lives and is also central to our understanding of our place in the Universe. Over the last century we have discovered that life on Earth began almost 4 billion years ago, that there are two trillion galaxies in the observable Universe and that reality itself may emerge from a network of entangled quantum bits. To me, that is both humbling and entertaining, and we should therefore celebrate this great project to understand the world in any theatre or arena that will allow us the luxury of an evening of geekery!”

Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief, Craig Glenday commented: “Breaking his own record for the fourth time is a testament to Professor Brian Cox’s extraordinary ability to inspire. His work has not only made science more accessible and exciting but has sparked curiosity in audiences around the world. With each new milestone, he continues to motivate future generations of scientists, thinkers, and even potential Guinness World Records holders. This achievement is a reflection of his passion and dedication, and we’re proud to celebrate his continued contribution to inspiring discovery and exploration.”

Professor Brian Cox is a leading physicist, broadcaster, and author, widely regarded as one of the world’s foremost communicators of science, cosmology, and astronomy. He serves as Professor of Particle Physics at the University of Manchester and is a Fellow of the Royal Society.

Known for his highly acclaimed and award-winning science documentaries, including “Wonders of the Universe” and “The Planets”, Brian’s shows have captivated billions around the world. His Infinite "Monkey Cage” podcast, co-hosted with physicist Robin Ince, has also gained widespread popularity, reaching millions of listeners.