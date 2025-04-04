Property Lotto launches today – The UK’s best-odds prize draw to win up to £1Million

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand-new UK prize draw has launched today, offering players the best odds to win life-changing cash prizes.

Property Lotto has been created to help people pay off their mortgage or get onto the property ladder, with prizes of £200,000, £500,000, and £1 million up for grabs.

Introducing Property Lotto, the UK’s newest and most exciting prize draw competition, designed to give players a realistic chance of winning big.

Property Lotto launches

With significantly better odds than the National Lottery - where the chances of hitting the jackpot there stand at a staggering 1 in 45 million - Property Lotto is set to revolutionise the way people play and win!

But Property Lotto is more than just a game, it’s a competition with a purpose. With every draw, the company donates to housing charities across the UK, helping those in need - 42% of net ticket sales will go to charity.

Fully licensed and regulated, Property Lotto ensures a secure and fair gaming experience while making a real difference in people’s lives.

Howard Rose BEM, Co-Founder of Property Lotto, said: “Property ownership and affordable housing are some of the biggest challenges people face today. We wanted to create a draw that not only gives players a better chance to win life-changing sums but also helps tackle the ever-present housing crisis.”

With Property Lotto, the dream of owning a home, becoming mortgage-free, or securing long-term rental stability is now within reach.

Ready to play then visit www.propertylotto.uk and take your first step toward financial freedom.